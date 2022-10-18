DEKALB JUNCTION — Nolan Sullivan made seven saves to lead the Harrisville boys soccer team to a 2-0 victory over Hermon-DeKalb (2-10 overall, 1-10 division) in a Northern Athletic Conference West Division game Tuesday.
Tanner Sullivan scored both goals for the Pirates (10-3-2, 9-2-1).
GIRLS SOCCER
CANTON 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Gabby Taylor started things for the Golden Bears with a goal on a penalty kick in the first half of a Central Division victory over the Shamrocks (3-11, 2-10) in a Central Division game in Canton.
Stella Shipman scored in the second half for Canton (10-4-1, 10-2-1).
MASSENA 2, OFA 0
Makaya Sunderland stopped two shots for Massena in a Central Division win over Ogdensburg Free Academy (4-9-1, 4-8) in Ogdensburg.
Isabelle Laughlin scored in the first half and Dani-lyn Burke scored in the second for Massena (11-1-2, 11-0-1).
MALONE 1, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Kylie Barkman made eight saves as the Huskies shut out the Flyers (2-13, 2-10) in a Central Division game in Norwood.
Adyson King scored on a pass from Grace St. Mary in the 53rd minute for the Huskies (7-7, 7-5).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 1, ST. LAWRENCE 1 (OT)
Courtney Moreau scored for the Larries (8-5-2, 8-3-2) in an East Division tie with the Yellowjackets in Brasher Falls.
Hailee Blair scored for Madrid-Waddington (6-8-2, 5-7-2).
PARISHVILLE-HOPKINTON 3, ST. REGIS FALLS 2 (OT)
Alivia Sochia scored on a pass from Kylie Kirk in overtime to send the Panthers (6-8-1, 6-6-1) past the Saints in an East Division game in Parishville.
Kirk scored two goals in the second half for the Panthers.
Kendra Richardson scored in the first half for the Saints (4-8-1).
COLTON-PIERREPONT 4, TUPPER LAKE 0
Mya Lemieux scored two goals for the Colts in an East Division win over the Lumberjacks (0-13) in Tupper Lake.
Hailey Delaney and Riley Cole also scored for the Colts (14-2, 12-2) and Kendall LaMora made seven saves.
CHATEAUGAY 2, BRUSHTON-MOIRA 0
Olivia Cook scored both goals as the Bulldogs defeated the Panthers (2-11) in an East Division game in Chateaugay.
Kaelyn Morgan made one save for the Bulldogs (15-0, 13-0).
BOYS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS TAKE TWO
Dominic Fiacco won the individual race to lead Norwood-Norfolk (9-0) to an 18-37 win over Salmon River and a 15-50 win over host Gouverneur (2-6-1) in an NAC meet.
Salmon River (7-2) defeated the Wildcats 18-40.
POTSDAM WINS TWICE
Nick Yang finished second and Liam Myers third to lead Potsdam (3-5) to a 20-37 win over host Massena and a win over an incomplete team from OFA (0-7-1).
Andrew David won the race for Massena (2-7-1), which also beat the incomplete OFA team.
GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY
FLYERS STAY UNBEATEN
Sharon Colbert, Maddie Carista and Rachel Hewey took the top three spots as Norwood-Norfolk (9-0) defeated host Gouverneur 16-41 and beat an incomplete team from Salmon River (0-6-3).
Gouverneur (7-2) also beat the Shamrocks.
DIMARCO LEADS POTSDAM
Adalee DiMarco was the individual winner for Potsdam (1-5-2) in a three-team meet in Massena (0-4-6) that saw no complete teams and no scores.
Millicent Dean finished second for Potsdam and Emma Murray was third for OFA (0-5-3).
VOLLEYBALL
CANTON 3, MADRID-WADDINGTON 1
Ava Hoy scored 13 points and added 20 kills as Canton produced a 25-17, 22-25, 25-20, 25-10 victory over Madrid-Waddington (7-5, 5-2) in a West Division match in Madrid.
Katie Metcalf scored 18 points for Canton (11-2, 7-0) and Laurel Whittier scored 14 points with 15 assists.
