MORRISTOWN — Molly Williams scored in the 48th minute as the Heuvelton girls soccer team earned a 1-0 Northern Athletic Conference West Division win over Morristown on Monday.
Emma Lafaver stopped seven shots for the Bulldogs (4-2-2).
Emma Showers turned aside 12 shots for the Green Rockets (3-6-2).
NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1, EDWARDS-KNOX 1 (OT)
Anna Nelson netted a goal in the 56th minute as the Flyers forged an NAC West tie with the Cougars in Norwood.
Shelby Vallance made eight saves for Norwood-Norfolk (2-5-2), and Kayleigh Allen collected five saves for Edwards-Knox (2-3-2).
Lucy Frary opened the scoring for the Cougars.
MASSENA 6, SALMON RIVER 1
Elizabeth Rogers tallied a pair of goals as the Red Raiders downed the Shamrocks in an NAC Central Division game Sunday at Fort Covington.
Aliyah Bingham generated a goal and an assist for Massena (6-2).
Myranda Collette scored for Salmon River (1-9, 0-9).
ST. REGIS FALLS 1, ST. LAWRENCE 0
Jenna LaBar posted the game’s only goal in the Saints’ NAC East Division win over the Larries on Sunday in Brasher Falls.
Caydence Rondeau corralled 13 shots for St. Regis Falls (2-7-1).
Kalissa Young accumulated 10 saves for St. Lawrence Central (2-6-1).
HAMMOND 3, EDWARDS-KNOX 0
Eighth-grader Ava Howie scored for the second game in a row as the unbeaten Red Devils beat the Cougars on Sunday in NAC West play at Russell.
Hailee Manning and Avery Kenyon scored goals for Hammond (7-0).
Kayleigh Allen stopped nine shots for Edwards-Knox.
LISBON 4, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 0
Emily Jordan got a pair of goals in the Golden Knights NAC West win over the Flyers on Sunday in Lisbon.
Leah Warren and Ava Murphy scored in the second half for Lisbon (7-2).
Shelby Vallance made 14 saves for Norwood-Norfolk.
BOYS SOCCER
HEUVELTON 7, MORRISTOWN 1
Brandon Pray’s hat trick powered the Bulldogs to an NAC West win over the Green Rockets in Heuvelton.
Braedan Free chipped in a goal and an assist for Heuvelton (5-2-2). Tristin Simmons scored for Morristown (3-4).
MADRID-WADDINGTON 6, NORWOOD-NORFOLK 1
Brody VanBurn got a goal and two assists as the Yellowjackets rolled to an NAC East win over the Flyers in Madrid.
Ethan Bailey and Matthew Robinson each provided a goal and an assist for Madrid-Waddington (11-1).
Ace Jenkins notched a goal for Norwood-Norfolk (3-4-1).
MASSENA 2, SALMON RIVER 0
Connor Terry and Tyler Smutz each supplied first-half goals as the Red Raiders blanked the Shamrocks in NAC Central play Sunday at Massena.
Jacob Bressard recorded 12 saves for Massena (2-6). Luke Miller logged 12 saves for Salmon River (4-6).
