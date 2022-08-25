High school soccer
HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School will dedicate the school’s soccer field to longtime boys coach Rick Bearor on Sept. 10, the school announced.
Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for using NNY360! Support local journalism — join now!
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Thank you for using NNY360! We hope that you continue to enjoy our complimentary NNY360 content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
To enjoy all our content, join now!
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch..
Cloudy with occasional rain late. Low 63F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Updated: August 25, 2022 @ 8:51 pm
High school soccer
HARRISVILLE — Harrisville Central School will dedicate the school’s soccer field to longtime boys coach Rick Bearor on Sept. 10, the school announced.
The field will be named after Bearor in a dedication ceremony preceding Harrisville’s Kickoff Boys and Girls Soccer Tournament. The ceremony is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. The community is invited.
Bearor began his coaching career at Harrisville in 1975 and led the boys team until 2010. He returned as varsity coach in 2016 and continues to head the program. His 415 career wins are the most for any Section 10 boys soccer coach. The total would rank 26th all-time among state soccer coaches in the NYSPHAA record book, although Bearor’s name isn’t listed.
Bearor taught at Harrisville for 36 years before retiring in 2010.
Johnson Newspapers 7.1
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.