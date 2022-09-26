LISBON — Sometimes the best defense can be a good offense.
Lisbon Central has used an outstanding offense in conjunction with a staunch defense to open the season with six straight shutouts where the defense and offense collaborate and support at both ends of the field.
On Saturday morning the state-ranked Golden Knights (no. 12 Class D) extended their shutout streak and sole control of the NAC West Division lead at 5-0 with a 1-0 home win over Harrisville (4-2-1, 3-1 NAC) at Bruce Richardson Field.
On Thursday the unscored upon Knights (6-0) blanked Norwood-Norfolk 7-0.
“It is just a matter of finishing for these guys. We didn’t finish well today but we played very well. These guys move the ball well and play the ball on the ground so well. Ty Jacobs has been so strong in the middle all year and he had a great game today,” said Lisbon Coach Dickie Marcellus.
“I don’t think our goalie faced a shot in the second half. But Harrisville is very athletic and they played tough.”
Cooper Rutherford scored the only goal in the sixth minute of the game off an pass from Truman Gendebien which set up a race for the ball with Harrisville keeper Nolan Sullivan. Rutherford won the race and deposited the ball into the net.
Sullivan finished with 18 saves and was aided by his defenders who blocked several shots. Caleb Richardson stopped two shots in the shutout.
“We played tough but Lisbon is really good,” said Harrisville Coach Rick Bearor.
Lisbon 7 - N-N 0: Isaiah White netted three of his 10 shots on goal scoring natural hat trick in the first half where Caleb Ghize passed out two assists. Cooper Rutherford netted two goals in the second half where Truman Gendebien provided an assist and the Knights also picked up two own goals and took nine corner kicks.
Caleb Richardson handled one save in picking up the shutout.
