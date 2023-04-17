CANTON — Playing on championship teams has become a regular habit for Canton senior Sydnee Francis.
Softball is the focus for Francis now, after already playing in the state playoffs this school year in girls soccer and girls hockey.
The winning likely won’t stop for her next year either, as she is going to attend SUNY Plattsburgh to play on an NCAA Division III women’s hockey program that has won seven national championships since 2007.
“I’m so excited and ready for the next step,” Francis said. “Their coach (Kevin Houle) is just my kind of coach. He’s a very old-school kind of coach. He likes forechecking, backchecking. He’s not all about having the best hands kind of stuff. He’s a hardworking kind of coach and that’s the kind of player I am. That drew me to his program, just watching his team play.”
That work ethic has helped Francis become one of the best girls athletes in Section 10. She has played second base the last two years and this year she also will add catching duties when Ava Hoy is pitching.
Last year she made the Times All-North softball first team after hitting .558, driving in 29 runs and stealing 29 bases for Canton. She enters her final softball season with a chance to set the school record for career stolen bases of 74, set by Natasha Bell from 2008-10. Francis has stolen 59 bases so far.
“Sydnee is one of the best athletes in the section,” said Canton coach Mike Wentworth. “She puts so much time into hockey, but she is such a good softball and soccer player. My favorite thing with Sydnee, when she gets on base, it gets exciting. She can steal, delay steal, she can bunt, she can hit. When she comes up to bat, you watch when she gets up there.”
Older area fans will remember Francis’s mother, Anita Bessette, who was one of the best female athletes in Canton High School history and also a member of the St. Lawrence University Athletic Hall of Fame for women’s soccer and women’s hockey. She also has coached Sydnee on the Canton girls hockey team.
“At some points it was tough, because she always expected so much of me,” Francis said of her mother. “She knew my potential and she went through it. She knew what it took and she knew how bad I wanted it, so she was always supporting me to do what I want to do. When I made the sacrifices, like missing school events, she was always there by my side and she told me it was for the best and that she did it too. Now that it’s worked out we are closer than ever.
“We are so close with each other. It’s more than mother and daughter, she’s my best friend. We went through the same path throughout high school and she’s been there every step of the way.”
Francis has overcome adversity in her career. In her first varsity soccer game as a freshman she suffered a serious knee injury that cost her an entire school year of sports.
“I had surgery in October (of 2019) and I didn’t get to play sports again until a hockey tournament in August, so it was almost a year,” Francis said. “Never take anything for granted. Sports are my life. I play all three sports and for whole year I did absolutely nothing, so when I came back I knew I needed to make the best of every time I am on the field, because you never know if you are going to be out there again.”
Canton’s softball program has been the top one in Section 10 the last two years, winning back-to-back Class B titles. Canton has a 40-4 record over the last two-plus seasons as it scheduled to start the Northern Athletic Conference Central Division season today at 4:30 p.m. with a game at Massena.
“It’s amazing,” Francis said of Canton softball. “Mr. Wentworth does such an amazing job, and (assistant Kacie Brabaw). They’ve shaped a program. We have that legacy and he’s building it to be this amazing program. Even next year, when the seniors leave, I just know that he’ll keep going and going and going and this team will always have a legacy to look after.”
NAC OUTLOOK
Canton will be a favorite in the Central Division again this season. The Golden Bears are a Class C school but will stay in Class B for the playoffs this season.
Malone and Massena are the only Class A teams and have been fairly even in recent years.
St. Lawrence Central will be one of the Class C contenders but the defending champion is Norwood-Norfolk, who went 11-3 in the East last year.
The Flyers, along with Brushton-Moira and Chateaugay, should be leading contenders for the East Division.
The West is also strong with defending Class D champion Edwards-Knox, division champion Heuvelton, as well as Hammond all figuring to be strong contenders.
Along with Francis, some top individual players returning this season include Canton’s Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy, St. Lawrence Central’s Rylee Daoust and Edwards-Knox pitcher Cadey Wheat.
The Francis file
Hometown: Canton.
Year: Senior.
Parents: Scott and Anita.
Brother: Brock.
Other: Member of National Honor Society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.