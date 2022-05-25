POTSDAM — A dominant pitching performance from sophomore Ava Hoy led the Canton softball team to a 6-1 victory over Gouverneur in the Section 10 Class B championship game Wednesday at SUNY Potsdam.
Hoy struck out 14 and did not allow a hit until there were two outs in the sixth inning, finishing with a one-hitter.
The Golden Bears (19-0 overall) will play either the Section 2 or Section 7 champion in a state quarterfinal on June 4 at SUNY Potsdam.
“Gouverneur has some athletes and they have some hitters, and I knew if they put the ball in play we were going to be challenged,” said Canton coach Mike Wentworth. “They’ve improved a lot. They had me nervous there.”
Hoy shared pitching duties with junior Hadley Alguire for most of the season, but Alguire suffered a season-ending thumb injury about 10 days ago.
Hoy, who threw a five-inning perfect game on May 20 against Malone, started Wednesday’s game strong, striking out five of the first six Wildcats she faced.
“I felt good from the start,” Hoy said. “I knew we have such a good defense that if they hit the ball our defense will be able to get the out. Losing Hadley was a huge hit, but everyone’s stepping up offensively and defensively and we are still in it.”
Canton saw Gouverneur pitcher Olivia Rastley for the first time this season and struggled to produce runs in the first four innings.
The Golden Bears scored in the bottom of the first inning when Tessa Alguire, an eighth-grader called up from junior varsity to replace her older sister, singled. She reached third on a fielder’s choice and scored on a throwing error.
Canton left the bases loaded in the second inning but scored again in the third when Alguire led off with a double and scored on a bunt single from Hoy to make it 2-0.
“At first I was scared (coming up to varsity), but the team has been welcoming and taken a lot of pressure off,” Alguire said. “I think it’s easy with them because they make everything more fun. I was obviously upset because Hadley got hurt, but I was excited to play (varsity). They are a very fun team to play with.”
The only inning where Hoy had real trouble was in the third, when she pitched out of a bases-loaded jam with just one out, striking out the next two batters to keep the score 2-0.
“I was just trying to get the out,” Hoy said. “If they scored a run, we were still up. I just wanted to get the out. My rise (ball) was working pretty well.”
The Wildcats (9-7) cut the lead in half in the top of the fifth, despite remaining hitless.
Rylynn Martin-McIntyre walked, one of her three walks in the game. She moved to second on a wild pitch and scored on a throwing error.
“We stayed with it,” Wildcats coach Rick Wood said. “Even when we got down, we stayed right with the game. I’m satisfied with what they did today. They did an exceptional job against a great team.”
Canton responded in the bottom of the inning with two more runs to build a 4-1 advantage.
Cate DeCoteau, who won Section 10’s top individual honor, the David Gebo Award, led off the inning with a single. She scored on a one-out single by Hoy and her younger sister, Lucy, scored on a fielder’s choice.
DeCoteau, Canton’s catcher, went 3-for-4 and also threw out two runners trying to steal second base.
“It was really exciting,” DeCoteau said of throwing out the runners. “That’s like the big goal for a catcher. It was fun to do it twice, here.”
Lia Canell tripled down the third base line with two outs in the sixth to register Gouverneur’s only hit.
Canton added two more runs in the bottom of the sixth.
Sydnee Francis reached on a bunt single followed by another single from DeCoteau. Both runners scored on an outfield error.
