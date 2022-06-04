POTSDAM — The Canton softball team ran into a better version of itself Saturday, seeing its season end with a 13-1 loss to Section 2’s Ichabod Crane in a state Class B quarterfinal at SUNY Potsdam.
Canton (19-1 overall) relied all season on dominant pitching and putting pressure on opposing defenses when its runners reached base.
That’s exactly what the Riders (23-0) used in Saturday’s victory, scoring 13 runs on just three hits while holding Canton to only three hits in a game shortened to six innings by the 12-run rule.
“I said to (assistant coach Kacie Brabaw) early on that we are getting beat by our own style of play,” Canton coach Mike Wentworth said. “They are a great team. I think they will do very well in the final four. We just put too many people on base.”
Ichabod Crane started the game off with leadoff batter Abbey Milazzo reaching first when a Canton infielder misplayed a routine grounder.
Milazzo reached third on a bunt from Carolina Williams and scored on a fielder’s choice from Emma Scheitinger.
Canton pitcher Ava Hoy escaped the early jam by striking out the next two hitters.
But the game got out of reach for Canton in the top of the second when the Riders scored seven runs on just one hit, taking advantage of five walks, two hit batters and an error.
All but two batters who reached base in the half inning, which saw 12 come to the plate, wound up scoring.
“When they have runners on base they put pressure on the defense, and that’s what they do,” Wentworth said. “Section 2 is a very good softball section. This year us having a (first-round) bye didn’t really help us. If we could have played Section 7, but we had the time off and the nerves, plus they are very, very good. It’s a tough way to end.”
By the time the Riders were up 8-0, Canton had sent just three batters two the plate, two of whom struck out against Ichabod Crane freshman Kari Graziano.
“We all came together and we all contributed,” Graziano said. “We pulled out a win.”
Graziano finished with nine strikeouts and held Canton to two infield singles and one single that reached the outfield.
“My catcher (Makayla Walsh), I always have really good confidence in her to call my pitches,” Graziano said. “I always trust her on pitches.”
Scheitinger led the Riders offense going 3-for-4, including two doubles, and stealing two bases.
“We were pretty patient at the plate today,” said Riders coach Tracy Nytransky. “Sometimes when you have a team that has a pitcher that throws hard, their fielders aren’t ready to make a play. If you put the ball in play you can make them make mistakes and capitalize on that. I thought we were really smart on the bases. We took the extra base when we could.”
Ichabod Crane’s style of play kept Canton catcher Cate DeCoteau busy, trying to make sure Riders runners weren’t taking extra bases after a pitch.
“We were excited the whole time,” DeCoteau said. “Obviously we didn’t get (state playoffs) last year. It was really fun, even though we lost. We’ve been practicing for (Ichabod Crane). It wasn’t a different level of pressure but (base-running pressure) was more often than usual. It’s a little frustrating, more exciting than frustrating. They were making plays we’d usually make.”
Hoy finished with seven strikeouts for Canton. Courtney Peters, Canton’s ninth-place hitter, went 2-for-2, and Olivia Sero also singled for the Golden Bears.
Wentworth hopes next season to have his team play some of the top teams outside of Section 10 in nonconference games to get more experience for state play.
“Next year for us to take that next step we have to face competition like that during the year,” Wentworth said.
