GOUVERNEUR - Two OFA wrestlers, senior Adam Calton and freshman Ashton Amo, both claimed their first Section 10 individual titles on Friday night at the Section 10 Championship and State Qualifier at Gouverneur Central School.
The host Wildcats, who extended an epic Northern Conference dual meet to 110 in the regular season, crowned seven champions while compiling 233 points to outdistance Malone (133), OFA (111) and Canton (53).
As the only Division I school Massena wrestlers advanced unopposed.
The two Blue Devil champions both erased some disappointing memories in exciting title match victories over talented Gouverneur grapplers.
Calton outscored Vincent Thomas 10-7 and Amo used a takedown in overtime to shade seventh grader Cyler Baer 8-6.
For Calton, a Heuvelton Central student-athlete who wrestles and plays football at OFA through merger agreements, the title was the gratifying culmination of an outstanding career which was side-tracked last season when wrestling was moved to the spring season.
Calton, who has committed to Jefferson Community College to play baseball, chose to play baseball with his Heuvelton Central squad.
“I am so happy for Adam, he worked so hard and it was tough on him when wrestling was moved to the spring last year. Over the years at the sectionals there was always someone in his weight class that he couldn’t get past,” said OFA Coach Bill Mitchell.
“He was wrestling up a weight class tonight but he is very strong and he used his quickness. He had a good night as a team. You always want more but getting two on to the states was great.”
Calton called the feeling of making the break-through and qualifying for the states “unimaginable” after he prevailed after aggravating an arm injury early in the final title match.
“I first hurt it in the Canton match. It was sore but I was able to get through. It is just an unimaginable feeling to finally win a sectional title,” said Calton who scored a fall over Blue Devil teammate and third place finisher Romen Cooksey in the semi-finals.
“This is the heaviest that I have ever wrestled but it turned out well.”
As the top seeded Ashton Amo byed to the finals and prevailed over Cyler Baer in matchup of two wrestlers who will most likely go on to multiple titles in different weight classes in the future.
His excitement to go the state championships superceded the disappointment he felt when the COVID-19 pandemic cancelled last year’s New York State Pee Wee Championship Tournament.
“It happened the day before the tournament. I was all ready to go but everything was just shut down,” said Amo who also lost some matches in the current season to a COVID quarantine.
Three other Blue Devils lost to Gouverneur standouts in the finals.
At 126 pounds Wildcat freshman Zoe Griffith scored a stunning pin in the final seconds of the first period over top seeded Brayden Wall. At 110 pounds Ryan Mashaw decisioned Kierce Whitney 8-1.
At 138 pounds Trayton Tupper pinned Robert Downey. JC DeGroat at 215 and Archie Green at 285 also placed third on the day for.
Other Gouverneur wrestlers who impressively won sectional titles were: University of Binghamton bound Carter Baer (160) who earned a chance to chase a third state championship, Vandavian Way (152), and Gabe Wainwright (215) all won by pin and Hunter Mashaw (132) prevailed by decision.
For Malone, Lucas Martin (145), Cooper Funk (189) and Brody Fountain (285) each won by pin and Tanner King prevailed by decision at 102.
SECTION 10 D2 WRESTLING
Team Totals: Gouverneur 233, Malone 133, OFA 111, Canton 53.
102: Tanner King (Mal) dec Jim Minckler (G) 7-6.
110: Ryan Mashaw (G) dec Kierce Whitney (O) 8-1. Third: Noah Curry (C).
118: Ashton Amo (O) dec Cyler Baer (G) 8-6 OT. Third: Spencer Rabideau (Mal).
126: Zoe Griffith (G) pinned Brayden Wall (O) 1:57. Third: Nick Locy (C) pinned Connor Clifford (C).
132: Hunter Mashaw (G) dec Chase White (Mal) 8-3. Third: Turner Sochia (G Bs) pinned Josh Avery (Mal B).
138: Trayton Tupper (G) pinned Robert Downey (O) 1:59, Luke Pearsall (Mal).
145: Lucas Martin (Mal) pinned Drew Gates (G) 3:50.
152: Vandavian Way (G) pinned Charlie Rossner (C) 0:58. Third: Marco Skamperle (O) pinned Ethan Peck (Mal) 3:01.
160: Carter Baer (G) pinned Logan Robideau (Mal) T-Fall 16-0. Third:Cody Zerniak (Mal Bs) pinned Jack Joyce (C).
172: Adam Calton (O) dec Vincent Thomas (F) 10-7. Third: Cayden Carter (Mal) pinned Romen Cooksey (O).
189: Cooper Funk (Mal) pinned James Hayden (G) 0:37.
215: Gabe Wainwright (G) pinned Keegan LaPage (C) 1:26. Third: JC DeGroat (O).
285: Brody Fountain (Mal) pinned Gaige Butterfield (G) 1:07. Third: Archie Green (O).
