Indian River used its ability to score off its defense to answer Lisbon bids to pull-away in Saturday’s nonleague game on the Golden Knights’ court.
The Golden Knights eventually prevailed 63-55 on the strength of an 11-8 margin in 3-pointers but Isaiah White sealed the issue with a midcourt steal and a layup for his only points of the game to give LCS a 10-point lead with just under two minutes to play.
“We played four quarters of solid basketball and it was great to see,” said Lisbon Coach Bob Jordan.
In other NAC West action staged at Edwards-Knox, during the school district’s recognition ceremony for all of its 1000-point scorers for boys and girls basketball, Morristown outscored E-K 61-51 in a nonleague game. Other nonleague action saw Harrisville down Argyle 61-55 and St. Lawrence Central drop Lake George 53-43. The OFA at General Brown game was postponed.
Lisbon 63 - Indian River 55: The trio of Cooper Rutherford, Conner Flack and AJ Donaldson anchored the Lisbon offense and also grabbed key defensive rebounds down the stretch.
Rutherford tallied 21 points with three 3s, Flack connected on four treys in an 18 point effort and Donaldson, an eighth grader, drilled four 3s in a season-high 16 points.
“AJ Donaldson is coming along very well and he shot the ball very well today. With him shooting like that it takes the pressure off Cooper Rutheford and Conner Flack,” said Coach Jordan.
Lucas Gravlin tallied four points and Caleb Hayden added two for the Knights.
Ethan Peters tallied four 3s in a 14-point effort for Indian River and RJ Miller tallied 10 points.
Morristown 61 - EK 51: Walker Belisle tallied 20 points with four 3-pointers and continued to lead an emerging Green Rocket (3-6) offense aided by the return of center Terin Rosebarker who tallied 14 points. Kam Toland and Peyton Donnelly combined for 11 and six points for Morristown which erased a 17-11 first quarter deficit with a 35-11 run over the course of the second and third quarters.
Rounding out the winning offense were: Macaulay Ritchie (5), Dominic Perretta (3) and Joe Wrobel (2).
Kale Geer tallied a game-high 23 points for E-K and erupted for 17 in the fourth quarter. Brady Butler and Cooper Allen followed with 13 and 9 points and the Cougar scoring was rounded out by: Dawson Matthews (3), Jacob Merrill (1) and Aiden Keddy (2).
Harrisville 71- Argyle 65: The Pirates (11-1) prevailed on a trip to the Albany area behind Tanner Sullivan’s 25 points and 18 and 17 from Aiden Chartrand and Nolan Sullivan. Brody Ingram powered the Argyle effort with 25 points.
Other scoring for Harrisville came from: Liam Winters (8), Joe Shepard (4 points with 12 rebounds) and Brennan Loos (2)
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.