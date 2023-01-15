Indian River used its ability to score off its defense to answer Lisbon bids to pull-away in Saturday’s nonleague game on the Golden Knights’ court.

The Golden Knights eventually prevailed 63-55 on the strength of an 11-8 margin in 3-pointers but Isaiah White sealed the issue with a midcourt steal and a layup for his only points of the game to give LCS a 10-point lead with just under two minutes to play.

