MORRISTOWN — Belleville-Henderson took control early and played under control with the lead throughout the game in defeating Lisbon 42-25 in the Morristown Central Heart and Hustle Girls Basketball Tournament Championship Game on Saturday.
The host Green Rockets won the consolation game over Tupper Lake 52-28.
MCS will offer another full weekend of action on Friday and Saturday in the Jeff Stout Memorial Boys Basketball Tournament. The host Rockets will be joined in a strong field by Hammond, Gouverneur and Tupper Lake.
“The were more poised than we were on offense and scored well inside. Our defense was solid but we have to score the ball. We have to get better at that,” said Lisbon Coach Dickie Marcellus.
“They are a good team.”
B-H 42 - Lisbon 25: Point guard Kennedy Billman tallied six points while directing the offense and protecting the ball from a vigilant defensive effort by the Golden Knights (1-1). Ever Vaughn recorded 14 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for B-H (2-0). All-tournament selection Neva Bettinger added 12 points and Tournament MVP Kennady Billman scored six points for Belleville Henderson (3-0).
Grace Smith (4-4 FT shooting) and Julia Rishe scored six points for Lisbon (1-1) and All-Tournament selection Michaela Buckley and Rachel LaRock each netted four. The Panthers opened a 21-9 first half lead but Lisbon made bid for rally in the third quarter cutting the difference to 23-13. Vaugh buried a key jumper from the outside to trigger a B-H run to a 35-20 lead in the fourth quarter where Bettinger scored six points.
Gabby Taylor buried a 3 for Lisbon and Jaylin Massia added two points.
Morristown 52 - Tupper Lake 28: All-Tournament selection Laurel Vinch tallied 18 points off efficient drives to the goal and perimeter jumpers as the Rockets earned Coach Sara Waite her first win as the MCS Head Coach.
“The girls are coming along and Laurel Vinch had a very nice game. We just have to keep working and playing together,” said Coach Waite.
Kaley Dulmage tallied 14 points followed by Issy Woodcock with 11 and Emilie O’Donnell, who supplied steady ballhandling, with nine. Tupper Lake’s All-Tourney pick Cadie Tyo tallied a game-high 16 points
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.