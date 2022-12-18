Hammond showed all phases of its talents on offense and on defense, in a constrictive zone halfcourt zone, in pulling away from OFA 65-36 in the championship game of the 22nd annual Ben Cordwell Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon.
OFA entered the contest with a solid game plan and enjoyed success with a box and one defense against Hammond center Landree Kendall. Guards Zoee Williams and Amya L LaFlair buried the Devils’ first two 3-point attempts and Abby Raven scored six interior points in the first quarter which ended with Hammond holding a 14-12 lead.
Sadey Sprabary dropped in six points in the second period as the unbeaten Red Devils gained a 17-6 advantage and Ava Howie buried two 3-pointers and 12 points in a decisive 22-10 third quarter run.
Howie scored a game-high 28 points with six steals and four rebounds. Kenyon went 9-14 from the foul line in a 16-point, 8 rebound, 3-block effort and Sprabary delivered 12 points, eight rebounds and three assists.
“They played a box and one against Landree Kenyon which quieted her scoring some but she did all the other things which helped us win,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby after the tournament awards ceremony where Kenyon was honored as the Most Valuable Player and Howie earned an All-Tournament selection along with OFA center Abby Raven who delivered a 12-point, 12-rebound double-double.
“We had a lot of players who really played well. Our zone really works well because Landree, Sadey and Ava really give us a lot of length.”
Hailey Manning and Zoey Cunningham tallied seven points and one point and a steady stream of one-the-ball pressure on the ball.”
Sprabary and OFA defensive stalwart Jaedyn Award received Tournament Sportmanship Awards.”
Zoee Williams buried three 3s scoring 11 points for OFA. Olivia Merrill tallied 10 points with five rebounds, three assists and two blocks and Amya LaFlair added three points with four steals.
“We did a good job with the box and one defense but they did a good job in their zone and Ava Howie shot the ball very well. We just had two many turnovers and missed a lot of shots down low,” said OFA Coach Shannon LaFave.
“We have been shooting the ball well from the outside and we did that early in the game which opened things up inside.”
M-W 78 - N-N 11: M-W Guard Grace Plumley buried four-3-pointers in the course of a 45-point outing and Lane Ruddy and Alaina Armstrong each dropped in 10 points. Other scoring came: Kaitlyn Putman (6), Hailey Marcellus (4) and Lilan Todd (3).
Caryn Perretta tallied four points for N-N with Oliva Plonka adding three and Emma Dillon and Angelina Favreau chipping in two.
Plumley and Perretta were cited with All-Tournament Awards and Ruddy and Polanka received Sportsmanship Awards.
The Junior Varsity Championship game saw Hammond meet an early defensive challenge from OFA and then methodically pull away to a 39-18 victory. Ben Cordwell JV Sportsmanship Awards were presented to Mia Tulley of Hammond, Ava Balster of OFA, Zara Cordwell of Madrid-Waddington which won the consolation over Norwood-Norfolk whose Sportsmanship Award went to Peyton Sullivan.
Mia Tulley and Kayla Vaugh each scored nine points and Addison Webster, Jones, Belknap and Shae Rosenbarker combined for six, five, four and four points in the title game. Brooke Irvine’s six points led OFA with other scoring coming from: McKenna Rafferty (4), Ava Balster (2), Maddie McDonald (2), Ireland McNally (2) and Julia Ives (2).
Mia Tulley and Mikayla Jones combined for 16 and 15 points for Hammond in a 38-22 JV semi-final win over Madrid-Waddington. Kayla Vaugh and Grace Belknap added five and two points and Zara Cordwell led M-W with 14 points.
OFA advanced to the title game with a 23-19 win over over Norwood-Norfolk where Meriam Skamperle led the Blue Devils with six points. Brooke Irvine dropped in four, Maddie McDonald netted three and Chloe Best, McKenna Rafferty, Ava Balster and Carlee Thompson all added two.
Brooke Montgomery led N-N with 11 points.
