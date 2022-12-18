Hammond showed all phases of its talents on offense and on defense, in a constrictive zone halfcourt zone, in pulling away from OFA 65-36 in the championship game of the 22nd annual Ben Cordwell Memorial Girls Basketball Tournament on Saturday afternoon.

OFA entered the contest with a solid game plan and enjoyed success with a box and one defense against Hammond center Landree Kendall. Guards Zoee Williams and Amya L LaFlair buried the Devils’ first two 3-point attempts and Abby Raven scored six interior points in the first quarter which ended with Hammond holding a 14-12 lead.

