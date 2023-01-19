HAMMOND — Hammond Central played it first NAC West Girls Basketball game in almost a month, on Wednesday, but showed no negative signs of the long layoff caused by weather postponements.
Playing outstanding team defense and team offense the 6-0 Devils, who are ranked second behind West Canada Valley in the latest New York State Class D poll, bested Hermon-DeKalb 61-37 in an NAC West game.
In one other NAC West game Lisbon downed Harrisville 62-53.
In one nonleague boys game Hermon-DeKalb downed Parishville-Hopkinton 45-40.
Hammond 61 - H-D 37: Four players scored between 13 and 11 points for the Red Devils who took a 16-3 first quarter lead, and after the two teams tallied 10 in the second quarter, struck for a 24-11 third quarter run.
Sadey Sprabary and Hailey Manning each scored 13 points for the winners, Landree Kenyon tallied 12 and Ava Howie finished with 11.
Zoe Cunningham tallied seven points, Laurel Vinch and Isabelle Woodcock each scored four points and Raelin Downs added one.
Aaliyah O’Donnell and Olivia Simser combined for 14 and 11 points to lead H-D followed by Ellie McQuade (4), Hailey Brabaw (3), Hannah Coller (2) and Hannah Brabaw (3).
Lisbon 62 - Harrisville 53: The Lady Knights (2-4 West, 7-6) bookended their win with a 14-6 first quarter lead and a 23-14 finish in the fourth quarter. Allison Bell tallied 18 of her 28 points in the first half and came through with nine in the fourth quarter where Leah Warren netted 7 of her 8 points and Rachel LaRock dropped in 6 of her 17 points.
Gabby Taylor supplied 7 points in the win and Violet Atkinson, Isabelle Mitchell and Meaghan Kackison fueled a strong Harrisville (0-6, 4-6) effort with 16, 11 and 10 points.
H-D 50 - P-H 40: Noah Locy and Emerson McQuade combined for 15 and 13 points and Hunter Bouchey and Skylar Daniels followed with eight and seven for H-D which scored 16 points in the first quarter and 14 in the fourth. Christian Guarino added two points. Jake Johnson scored eight points for P-H and Ryan Griffith and Jack Snell each tallied seven.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.