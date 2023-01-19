Watertown upends General Brown by one

Basketball

HAMMOND — Hammond Central played it first NAC West Girls Basketball game in almost a month, on Wednesday, but showed no negative signs of the long layoff caused by weather postponements.

Playing outstanding team defense and team offense the 6-0 Devils, who are ranked second behind West Canada Valley in the latest New York State Class D poll, bested Hermon-DeKalb 61-37 in an NAC West game.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.