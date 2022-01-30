HEUVELTON - Statistics don’t always tell the story but the shooting stats for Heuvelton Central in Saturday’s impressive 69-41 nonleague win over a very tall Saranac Lake team spoke volumes.
“I tell the guys all the time not to rely on the 3-pointer too much. Today we went 3-18 on 3s but when we moved the ball worked for good shots we were 27-35 on two-pointers,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister after his Bulldogs completed a very significant stretch where they handed Harrisville its first loss, defeated Edwards-Knox in NAC West action and then dropped Hammond on Monday after Saturday’s win over the Red Storm.
The Bulldogs (11-2) will play four games this culminating with a game the state’s top-ranked Class C team Moriah at Saranac Lake.
In other NAC action on Saturday Chateaugay (15-1) dispatched Seton Catholic 53-29 in a nonleague game, Hermon-DeKalb (5-4, 8-6) claimed a 57-31 division victory over Morristown (4-5, 5-6) and Old Forge outscored Harrisville (11-5) 59-54 in an intersectional nonleague game.
In one NAC West Girls Basketball game Harrisville (1-6, 2-11) outscored Morristown (0-7, 3-11) 61-43.
Heuvelton 69 - SL 41: “This was a big win for us because of Saranac Lake’s size. We defended them well and Tristan Lovely did what he had done all season. He got in the lane, scored or set up other people,” said Coach McAllister after Saturday’s game where the Bulldogs reeled off a wave of easy scores in a 22-0 third quarter run.
The Bulldogs’ ability harvest easy inside scores was illustrated in another stat, Saranac Lake was only called for five fouls in the game.
“Our ball movement was outstanding. We got so many easy shots and we finished them,” said Coach McAllister.
Tristan Lovely went 9-10 from the floor scoring a game-high 20 points with six rebounds and four assists. Cole Rickett converted all six shots scoring 12 points with five rebounds and Jed Crayford continued as a catalyst with eight points, five assists, 5 rebounds and 3 steals.
Chris Ashlaw scored nine points with four rebounds, Nate Mashaw netted eight points with two of the three Heuvelton 3s, Connor Phillips went 3-4 from the floor scoring six points, Lance Milsap added four points and Jake Venette chipped in two.
Carter Hewitt led the Saranac Lake with 14 points.
H-D 57 - Morristown 31: The Green Demons shared the ball and defensive responsibilities very well and outscored the Green Rockerts 29-13 in the second half.
“First time in a while we played start to finish and had fun. Morristown fought but we kept our composure and played well defensively,” said H-D Coach Dylan Klock.
The Demons continued to show multiple scoring options as Jacob Spencer tallied a game-high 19 points, Andrew Matthews netted three 3s scoring 17 points and Dave White continued his steady production with 10 points. Matthews buried two 3s as H-D took a 13-5 first quarter lead.
Jake Coller and Adam Lynch added six and five points.
Aaron Woodcock tallied 18 points for the Rockets who played their third game in three days and Ethan Graveline tallied seven. Nick Web and Tristan Simmons added three and two points.
Chateaugay 53 - Seton Catholic 29: The Bulldogs continued their constrictive defensive play and were led offensively by Ethan Cook with 19 points and five assists and Walker Martin with 16 points five rebounds and six assists.
Jake Johnson tallied nine points with seven rebounds and five steals.
Old Forge 59 - Harrisville 56: Ron McBrady tallied 25 and Connor Robinson netted 15 to lead Old Forge to the victory. Harrisville was led by the trio of Tucker Kelly (20 points), Tanner Sullivan (16 points) and Will Taylor who netted four 3-pointers for 12 points.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Harrisville 61 - Morristown 43: Maeghan Kackison tallied 12 of her game high 26 points in the fourth quarter where the Pirates finished on a 24-12 run. Isabell Miller tallied 14 points, Evelyn Winters netted 11 and Violet Atkinson dropped in seven.
“We had too many turnovers in the second half and they were more aggressive than us. Everything dropped for them in the second half,” said Morristown Coach Sarah Waite.
Laurel Vinch and Issy Woodcock scored 13 and 10 points for Morristown and Addi Graveline scored eight. Jessica Woodcock and Emilee O’Donnell rounded out the scoring with two points and one point.
H-D 38 - Watertown 29: Olivia Simser led a balanced attack with 14 points as Hermon-DeKalb downed Class A opponent Watertown.
Jayla O’Donnell followed with 11 points and Ellie McQuade scored 10 for the Demons (8-4).
Jommy Fasehun led the Cyclones (4-12) with nine points.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.