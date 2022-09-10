The Boys JV Soccer team opened up the 2022 season by winning the OFA tournament on Friday afternoon.
Semifinal Game:
The Boys JV Soccer team opened up the 2022 season by winning the OFA tournament on Friday afternoon.
Semifinal Game:
Canton 2-1 over Massena in a shootout. Will Andes and Lucas Howie scored for the Bears in a shootout after the game ended in a 0-0 tie. Zadock Roiger had 11 saves in the game.
Final:
Canton 1-0 over OFA. Will Andes scored the game winner in overtime to beat the host Blue Devils. Zadock Roiger had nine saves in the game.
“We are very young up front but those boys will get better every game with more experience,” said Head Coach Mike Wentworth. “Our defense was excellent all tournament and Zadok Roiger stood on his head for us in the net. That group takes pride in their job and they are fun to watch.”
The Bears will hit the road on Thursday when they travel to Carthage for a non-league game.
