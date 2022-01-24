CANTON — OFA was undermanned and undersized, on Sunday, as it visited Canton which was looking to maintain its undefeated run atop the NAC Central Division.
But the seven-man Devils squad stayed within a point of the Bears at 13-12 in the first quarter using three 3-pointers and consistent defensive rebounding. But in the second quarter the Bears used their length to challenge every shot and the combination of Chris Downs II and Ayomi Odetoyino took control inside at both ends of the court.
Cooper Ladouceur buried 3-pointers on back to back possessions to provide the offensive spark in the second quarter. The Bears (12-2) held the Devils scoreless for 10 minutes, forged a 31-8 margin over the second and third quarters and cruised to a 57-27 victory and a 7-0 division record.
“We picked up our defense by playing the gaps better and Chris Downs did a good job against Justice McIntyre,” said Canton Coach Troy Lassial.
Downs and Odetoyino also became major offensive factors in the second half as Downs scored 11 of his 13 points in the third quarter and Odetoyino scored all of his eight points in the fourth quarter.
Rounding out the Bears’ scoring were: Luke Wentworth (4), Ryan Jones (6), Zach VanBrocklin (2), Cooper Ladouceur (6), Jonah Longshore (6) and Elias Snyder (3).
Justice McIntyre tallied a high-energy 12 points with several defensive rebounds for OFA (2-4, 3-8) and Connor Graveline buried two 3-pointers scoring eight of his 11 points in the first quarter. Shea Polniak and Alex Mitchell each added two and Ryan Mitchell chipped in a free throw.
Canton JVs Rally
The junior varsity game was a local version of the NFL playoffs as the Canton JV stormed back from an 18-point deficit to secure a 63-60 win in overtime. OFA made nine 3-pointers in the game to seven for Canton.
Charlie Todd buried three 3s scoring finished with nine and Ethan Francey and Paul Redfern III each tallied seven. Other scoring came from Jackson Ames (6), Griffin Scafide-McGuire (2) and Jake Backus (2).
Andrew Loffler led OFA with a game-high 16 points and Carson Ramie netted 13 with five points in overtime. Blake Morrill and Madden West buried three and two 3s to score 12 and eight points. William Graveline dropped in eight and Johnny Bateman added three.
