Two dramatic finishes unfolded and story lines abounded as the 22nd annual Jim Pinkerton Memorial Wooden Bat Baseball Tournament climaxed on the adjoining diamonds of Ogdensburg Free Academy on Sunday.
Canton secured the school’s first baseball championship in decades with a 5-3 win over Northeastern Clinton and OFA rallied for a 5-4 win over Edwards-Knox and the Blue Devils’ first win in the past two seasons in the consolation game. Canton gained a 9-3 NAC Central win over OFA in the first round and Northeastern Clinton of Section 7 downed Edwards-Knox 4-1.
The tournament opened with a touching moment for the Pinkerton family’s long and enduring connection to OFA and Section 10 Baseball. Steve Pinkerton, a former OFA pitcher and the nephew of the late Jim Pinkerton threw out the first pitch to Marco Skamperle who is the grand nephew of Jim Pinkerton who was inducted posthumously into the New York State Public High Athletic Association Hall of Fame for his contributions to students and student-athletes as a championship baseball coach, athletic director and physical education instructor.
“It was a great day of baseball and the weather finally cooperated. I want to thank the teams for coming and everyone who supported the tournament,” said OFA Coach Larry Mehaffy.
Coach Mehaffy and Assistant Coach Steve Pearson both played for OFA and Coach Jim Pinkerton along with Steve Pinkerton. The trio also played together for Jim Pinkerton’s brother, Bob Pinkerton, on the Halco team in the Kiwanis Junior League.
FITTING SAVE
At the end of the Section 10 Tournament each year Jim Pinkerton is remembered by the NNY Umpires Board in the presentation of the Jim Pinkerton Memorial Award to the outstanding player in the section.
Canton catcher Scotty Ahlfeld won the award last season as a junior but on Sunday he was forced to leave his spot behind the plate after being hit in the mouth was a thrown ball in warmups causing an injury which prevented him putting on the mask.
A situation which led him to taking the mound in the bottom of the seventh to save a win for Daven-Glenn LaFaver who carried a four-hitter into the seventh inning when he reached his allotted pitch count. Ahlfeld came in and eventually pitched out of bases loaded no out jam.
“This was the first time that Scotty has ever pitched in high school and he just went in to throw strikes. It is really tough to win a tournament at this time of the year because you have to manage your pitchers for league games. This is a special group of guys who have played a lot of baseball” said Canton Coach Matt Caufield who is a lifelong resident of Ogdensburg who played baseball for Coach Pinkerton.
“This is really special. It is the first baseball championship we have won since I have been coaching and playing ball at OFA and for Coach Pinkerton meant a lot to me. When we came out to the field I showed the guys the rock (Jim Pinkerton Memorial Stone in OFA’s Monument Park) and shared a little of the history.”
Luke Wentworth stroked RBI singles in the sixth and seventh inning to supply the offensive spark in the Bears’ historic title win and Dave Zuhlsdorf and LaFaver doubled.
Ahlfeld, Gavin Thompson and Lane Rayburn also singled. Jim Wells Jr. singled twice for Northeast Clinton and rendered a strong start on the mound before reaching his projected pitch count.
Canton advanced to the title game with a 9-3 win over OFA where Sam Roiger struck out 10 in a complete game six-hitter. Ahlfeld doubled and scored three runs, Eric Zuhlsdorf doubled, Gavin Thompson singled twice and Nate Romano singled twice. Rayburn also singled.
Ryan Mitchell tripled for OFA, Jacob Farley singled twice and Seth Sholette, Gannon Kelly and Colin Brenno singled.
Northeast Clinton advanced behind a 13-strikeout complete game three-hitter by Tyler Guay and triples by Jum Wells Jr, and Lucas Hemingway. Aaron Ellis singled twice for E-K, JJ Lottie singled and Andrew Franklin rendered a strong pitching effort and scored the Cougars’ lone run.
CONSOLATION RALLY
OFA scored three times in the bottom of the seventh inning to gain the consolation game behind a strong relief stint by freshman southpaw Madden West.
“Adam struggled with his control in his last outing but he pitched very well today. It was a really big win for these guys against a good team,” said OFA Coach Larry Mehaffy.
Alex Mitchell singled and scored in both the sixth and seventh innings and raced home to score the winning on an infield single by Aaron Ellis. Colin Brenno also singled in the rally where the Devils exploited two Cougar errors. Jacob Farley also singled in the contest and went 3-4 in the tournament with two RBIs to earn the Block O Boosters Athlete of the Week Award (see story on page B2).
Andrew Franklin singled and doubled for E-K and Cooper Mackay, Aiden Greer, Kale Greer, JJ Lottie who rendered a solid start on the mound and Kyle Reif singled.
