Canton showed why it posted a 10-0 NAC East record showing the ability to play almost mistake free in the final stages of all three sets of Thursday’s 25-17, 25-19, 25-16 win at OFA in the final regular season match for both teams.
It was also Senior Night at OFA and Coach Sue McLean honored her seniors as great teammates and competitors, and their parents, and cited her team for showing the ability to grind out points against an outstanding opponent.
An ability suited for Thursday’s Section 10 Class B Championship match against Malone at Massena Central at 8 p.m. OFA and Malone are the only Class B teams in the section.
“Canton is just a quality team but we kept our composure against them. We hung tough and were dedicated to never give up. We wanted to use the match as a way to prepare for Thursday’s playoff game and I think we did. Malone is a very strong serving team” said Coach McLean
“Our seniors did a nice job and Abby Raven had a great matchup with Canton’s Ava Hoy.”
Raven finished with 14 points, 6 aces. 6 kills, 8 digs and 1 block and fellow seniors Quinn Crosson (3 kills, 3 digs) and Kenzie Bucher (1 kill, 1 dig) were cited for holding their own very well.”
Zoee Williams (2 points, 2 aces, 1 kill) led an active defensive effort by the Devils with 22 digs and Julia Kelso (2 digs) came through with four kills. Rounding the effort were: Cadey Cole (2 points, 8 assists, 6 digs, 1 kill), Clara Cole (2 points, 5 assists, 8 digs), Brooke Barr (2 points, 2 digs) and Darrien Sellers (1 point)
Ava Hoy picked up 10 kills and five points and Katie Metcalf delivered 8 points, 6 kills and 4 aces to lead Canton. Laurel Whittier supplied 10 asssists and 6 digs, and Emma Logan scored nine points for Canton (14-2, 10-0).
In a match played on Wednesday Madrid-Waddington gained a 3-0 victory over Gouverneur to finish in second place in the West Division. The second seeded Yellow Jackets will host Clifton-Fine in a Class D semi-final match with top seeded Chateaugay hosting the winner of a Saturday match between Tupper Lake and Brushton-Moira.
