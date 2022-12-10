In a court of law evidence secured by entrapment is inadmissable.
But in the court of basketball entrapment is an ideal way to play defense.
On Friday night Canton used its halfcourt trap a way to stymie the OFA offense and trigger transition scoring by the Bears in a 55-35 early season NAC Central Girls Basketball game.
The Bears applied traps near halfcourt and along the sidelines and used center Ava Hoy as a formidable rim protector to forge an 18-3 start where Calie Klassen buried three 3-pointers. The Devils regrouped behind six interior points by Abby Raven and cut the difference to 18-10 at the first quarter pole.
The Devils also outscored the Bears 11-10 in the third quarter, where Amya LaFlair netted two 3s and scored eight points and Zoee Williams netted 3, and cut the difference to 43-28. Klassen and Viv Coburn answered with the Bears’ only two second half 3s in the fourth quarter to spark a 12-7 Canton close out.
“Normally we are a man-to-man team but we are using a trap this year to adapt to the athletic makeup of our team. We did a good job at the top of the trap but we have to work on our rotations in the back,” said Canton Coach Jim DiSalvo.
“We mixed in some man to man and it worked well, Ava Hoy does a great job protecting the rim and we got a lot of steals.”
Hoy blocked six shots protecting the rim for the Bears (1-1 NAC Central) and also provided a steady stream of offense in the lane scoring a game-high 29 points. Klassen finished with four 3s in an 18-point effort, Olivia White tallied five points and Coburn added three.
OFA Coach Shannon LaFave was pleased with the adjustments her team made over the course of the game and the shooting of guards Amya LaFlair (6 rebounds) who buried three 3s in the second half to lead the Devils with 14 points and Zoee Williams who connected for three 3s scoring nine points.
“Canton played a very good halfcourt trap and it was tough for us because Zoee is still working her way back (ankle injury). But we figured it out as the game went on,” said Coach LaFave.
“We did a better job finding their 3-point shooters but Ava Hoy is just a very tough matchup inside. Now we have to get ready to play Norwood-Norfolk and Madrid-Waddington or Hammond in our Ben Cordwell Tournament which will be held on Thursday and Friday.”
Abby Raven delivered nine points and eight rebounds to the OFA (1-2 Central, 2-2) cause and Olivia Merrill grabbed seven rebounds, blocked three shots and scored two points. Jaedyn Awan netted one point and Clara Cole grabbed three rebounds from her guard position.
WILDCATS 3-0
Gouverneur noted a 3-0 start, after division wins over OFA and Canton, posting a 76-16 nonleague win over Norwood-Norfolk on Friday after opening a 23-2 lead in the first period.
Meredith Bush, Chloe Smith and Courtney Forsythe combined for 17, 16 and 13 points to lead the Wildcats. Elizabeth Riutta dropped in 10 followed by Addy Conklin with nine and Lia Canell with eight. Caitlyn Storie added three points to the win and Caryn Perretta led N-N with five points.
