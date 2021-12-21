POTSDAM — The OFA Boys and Girls Basketball teams both noted two straight wins with victories over Potsdam.
Following up a victory in the consolation game of the Ben Cordwell Tournament on Saturday the Lady Devils scored a 47-30 NAC Central win over Potsdam on Monday. On Thursday the OFA Boys posted a 58-47 division win.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
The OFA Girls (3-2) staged a decided second half turnabout erasing a 21-17 halftime deficit with a 15-2 third quarter run and then earned a 2-1 NAC Central Division mark with a 15-7 fourth quarter edge.
Abby Raven and Olivia Merrill formed an interior anchor for the Devils scoring 24 and 17 points and Brinley Frederick rounded out the OFA scoring with six points.
Cathnyn Todd tallied two 3s scoring 12 points for Potsdam, Hailey Richards tallied seven and Salwa Hmyene netted a pair of 3s scoring six points. Emma Brosell and Tai’ana Burks-Carista rounded out the scoring with four points and one point.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Justice McIntyre and Aiden LaFlair combined for 20 and 13 points sparking the offensive complement to a overall strong defensive effort as OFA downed Potsdam 57-48 on Thursday for its second straight NAC Central Boys Basketball victory.
The two combined for seven and six points in the fourth quarter as the Devils matched a solid Potsdam comeback effort in the fourth quarter.
“The team did a great job making halftime adjustments to extend our lead. Potsdam played tough and showed a lot of defensive looks,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady,”
“It was nice to see the boys make big pays in the big moments down the the stretch.”
Connor Graveline and Alex Mitchell tallied eight six points for the Devils (2-2) and Shea Polniak and Ryan Mitchell each came through with timely five-point efforts.
Ian VanWagner scored 21 points for Potsdam (4-2, 1-2) and Ansen Herrick delivered 14. Theo Hughes and Dan Maroun each scored five points and Hollis added a 3-pointers.
The OFA JVs also posted a second straight win in a 60-33 decision where Blake Morrill and Andrew Loffler formed a productive outside-inside combination with 15 and 12 points. William Graveline and Madden West combined for nine and six points followed by: Johnny Bateman (4), Lucca LaBella (2), Adam Lucas (4), Michael Myers (2) and Carson Ramie (2).
DEVILS REGROUP
FORT COVINGTON - After losses to Gouverneur and Canton, OFA headed to Salmon River on Tuesday looking to regroup and make a fresh start to its NAC Central Division Boys Basketball season.
They gained a fresh start with a quick start scoring 43 points in the first half and cruising to a 64-46 victory to present first year varsity coaches DaKota Brady, Jon Rogers and Wes Schofell with their first OFA win.
body text: Aiden LaFlair estabished himself early, down low, against Salmon River’s talented center Hawi Cook-Francis who had two dunks in a 17-point night. LaFlair used quick slashes in the lane to score eight of his game-high 22 points in the first quarter and Justice McIntyre and Connor Graveline each netted 3s scoring five points as the Devils took a 22-10 lead. Andy Mitchell buried a pair of 3s in the second quarter where the Devils delivered a 21-6 pull-way and LaFlair completed his career-high 22-point night with 10 in the third quarter.
Following up his solid play in spot duty against Canton Jake Farley responded to a starting nod and scored four points in the first half and was credited for “doing a lot of good things,” by Coach Brady.
“A good well needed first win. Nice to see the boys start moving the ball around better. It led to easier shots and got a lot more people involved on offense. We will continue to focus on getting better as a team and pushing in the right direction,” said Coach Brady.
McIntyre finished with 14 points, Mitchell and Shea Polniak came through with eight and seven and Graveline and Alex Worden followed with five and four.
Ed Jacobs tallied 22 points and Hawi Cook-Francis came through with 17 as a stalwart duo for Salmon River.
“That was the best first quarter we’ve played all year. There’s no doubt about that ... (Ogdensburg) they’re quick,” Shamrock head coach Ben Davison said to the Malone Telegram. “They’re a very quick team up top, they get out in transition very well and they’re athletic. Their shooting was phenomenal tonight and they ate up our zone pretty quick with that — it forced us to go to man.”
Edward Jacobs led Salmon River with 22 points.
The OFA JV’s also broke into the winning circle for first year coach Jack Manke posting a 63-24 win.
Blake Morrill buried four 3s scoring 18 points for the Blue Devils and Andrew Loffler tallied 11 in a strong game on both backboards. Adam Lucas and River McCallus combined for six and five points and Johnny Bateman added four. Kaleb Dawley and Will Graveline eacj scored three points and Lucca LeBalla, Garrett LaRock, Carson Ramie and Madden West all added two.
“It was great to watch unselfish team basketball from every player and forcing turnovers on the defensive end. Blake Morrill had an outstanding shooting performance and Andrew Loffler helped us greatly on the boards,” said OFA Coach Jack Manke.
“Twelve of our 15 guys scored in the game which was a blast to be part of.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.