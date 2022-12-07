FORT COVINGTON - Shannon LaFave received her first win as OFA’s Girls Varsity Basketball Coach on Tuesday in a 53-20 NAC Central Division decision at Salmon River.
And as far as the former Lady Blue Devil standout was concerned it came in the best way possible.
“Tonight was a great team effort and a good win for out team,” she said after Abby Raven delivered a 22-point, 11-rebound double-double with 5 steals combining to lead the win with Amaya LaFlair who tallied 17 points with nine steals and Olivia Merrill who finished with 8 points, 8 rebounds and 3 assists.
“Abby had some tough finishes in the paint, Amya LaFlair did a great job getting steals and finishing in transition and Jaedyn Awan (5 rebounds) did well defensively getting five steals,” said Coach LaFave.
“We need to make some defensive improvements before we face Lisbon and Canton later this week.”
In a key early season match of Central contenders Gouverneur shaded Canton 31-29.
Gouverneur 31 - Canton 29: Chloe Smith and Meredith Bush came through with 3-point baskets in the fourth quarter to lift the Wildcats in an intense postseason style win. Smith led the Wildcats with nine points, Elizabeth Riutta produced eight points and seven rebounds followed by Lia Canell (6), Addy Conklin (5) and Bush (3). Courtney Forsythe pulled down 6 rebounds.
Ava Hoy scored a game-high 12 points for Canton.
“We played tough defense tonight against a good team. We rebounded very well and made shots late in the game when we needed to. I am proud of our girls with the start to the season we had,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.