POTSDAM — Heuvelton Central allowed just four points in the second quarter and took a 23-15 lead over Harrisville in Tuesday’s much anticipated match of NAC West Division CoChampions in the Class D semi-finals of the Section 10 Tournament.
And quickly upped the margin to 29-17 as Lucas Thornhill and Tristin Lovely scored inside early in the third quarter.
But the crowd at SUNY Potsdam’s Maxcy Hall could feel that Pirates would not go quietly into the night. They could sense that a run was coming.
The third-seeded Pirates made two runs in the second half but the second seeded Bulldogs answered both and then used a 17-10 pull-away in the fourth quarter to gain a 55-40 victory and a berth in Saturday’s Section 10 Class D Championship opposite top seeded Chateaugay,
Chateaugay, the second ranked Class D team in the state came from behind to to gain a 51-44 victory over Tupper Lake after number 14 ranked Bulldogs advanced.
Heuvelton 55 - Heuvelton 40: The Bulldogs’ man-to-man defense was steadfast throughout and their offense answered the bell twice in the second half to stop Pirate comebacks.
A Degan Carr 3-pointer started a string of seven quick points which cut the difference to 29-24 late in the third quarter. Tristan Lovely stopped the run with an inside score after a steal and came up with another steal and conversion after Tucker Kelly scored inside to pull the Pirates within four at 31-27 early in the fourth quarter.
A Lucas Thornhill 3-pointer and two 3-point plays by Cole Rickett and a 3 by Nate Mashaw fueled the Heuvelton (19-3) closing effort.
Mashaw went 7-9 from the free throw line after creating shots in a 16-point effort to lead a balanced winning offense which included a season-high 14 points by Thornhill (6 rebounds) on 6-9 shooting which included 2-4 from 3-point range.
Lovely tallied 13 points with his ability to get to the rim, grabbed five rebounds and passed out six assists off dribble penetration. Rickett finished with 10 points on 4-6 shooting with five rebounds and eight points in the fourth quarter. Jed Crayford added five points.
“Our defense was very good. We played a great team and held them to 40 points. These guys have really battled,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.
“Lucas Thornhill played very well and Cole Rickett also stepped up big time.”
Tanner Sullivan buried two 3’s leading Harrisville (15-6) with 15 points and grabbed seven rebounds and four steals. Tucker Kelly went 7-11 from the foul line scoring 11 points and also contributed six rebounds, three steals and two blocks to the effort.
Nolan Sullivan delivered eight points and six rebounds and Degan Carr finished with six points.
Chateaugay 51 - Tupper Lake 44: The third meeting of the season between the two NAC East foes was an extension of the regular season games. The Lumber Jacks severely tested the Bulldogs with their dual post presence taking a 22-18 halftime lead and held the 4-point margin until late in the third quarter. Chateaugay used a quick spurt to take a 35-32 lead and then finished with a 17-12 fourth quarter.
Guard Walker Martin led the Bulldogs hitting three 3-pointers and knifing his way through to traffic to earn 15 free throws and made 11 in a 32-point effort with eight steals. He went 8-9 from the line in a 16-point fourth quarter capped with a long 3-pointer with the Bulldogs holding a 46-44 lead.
Jake Johnston (4 assists, 4 steals) and Brandon Leonard each scored six points and Ethan Cook tallied five points with four steals. Tyson Beaudin added two points.
Eli Kulzer went 7-9 from the foul line scoring a game-high 19 points for Tupper Lake and Grant Godin tallied seven as the Jacks’ second interior complement. Guard Thomas Peterson netted 14 points.
