Thursday’s nonleague NAC Boys Basketball game between host OFA and Heuvelton was all about high energy, uptempo and all out effort on the floor and on the boards.
But it was eventually decided by the Bulldogs’ ability to slow down and make shots.
In the first quarter Coach Josh McAllister’s team buried a barrage of five three-pointers and took a 21-10 lead. Coach Dakota Brady’s Devils cut the deficit to 27-21 at the quarter’s end and the two teams matched 31 points over the second and third quarters.
Sparked by the end to end rushes and acrobatic finishes at the rim by Justice McIntyre which would eventally produce a game-high 27 points and smooth finishes by Alex Mitchell the Devils forged a fourth quarter comeback. They cut the difference to three points and earned a shot at a tie before the Bulldogs slowed the tempo and secured a 64-53 victory behind the guard tandem of Nate Mashaw and Chris Ashlaw who each buried three 3s on the night.
McIntyre scored 11 points in the third quarter and Mitchell tallied six of his 13 points in the fourth quarter.
Ashlaw buried a 3-pointer to give the Bulldogs a 51-44 lead and then went 4-5 from the foul line in the final three minutes to finish with 21 points. Mashaw converted a smooth finish down the lane and netted four straight free throws to up the lead to 57-47 and buried a three to seal the decision with a 63-48 lead with 1:10 to play.
Mashaw buried five of six free throws and scored 10 his 20 points in the Bulldogs’ 22-16 fourth quarter advantage.
“After being in some one-sided games lately we really needed to be tested today. And we were and it stayed close for a lot longer than we wanted. Justice McIntyre is a real problem, we haven’t played a guard like him before,” said Coach McAllister after the game where the Bulldogs nullified OFA’s 17-13 advantage in two-point field goals with a 9-3 edge on three-pointers.
“But we settled things down in the fourth quarter.”
The two teams will look to earn a rematch at the Heuvelton Al Gutterson Memorial Tournament on Dec. 29 and 30. OFA will face Beekmantown in the first round while the Bulldogs host Lisbon in an NAC West game.
Lisbon was also involved in an NAC West Vs Central matchup on Thursday dropping an 80-57 decision to Massena. In another interdivisional game Hermon-DeKalb of the West downed Parishville-Hopkinton of the East 47-34.
Lucas Thornhill tallied his 10 points over the course of the second and third period for Heuvelton and Jake Venette tallied seven points. Trystan Biller, Cam Johnson and Connor Phillips all added two points.
Shea Polniak tallied eight points for OFA and Alex Worden and Lucca LaBella added three and two points in very active efforts on the boards.
The OFA JVs prevailed in a preliminary game filled with energy and intensity 51-47 by holding off a Heuvelton rally which cut a 42-32 deficit to 49-45 in the final two minutes. Blake Morrill dropped in two free throws to seal the win which saw Morrill go 4-4 from the foul line scoring 11 points and Ian Rose produce 12 interior points.
Kaleb Dawley also scored 11 points and Adam Lucas and Noah White dropped in eight and six points as the Devils’ overcame an outstanding 29-point effort by the Bulldogs’ Landyn Ashlaw.
Logan VanGorden rounded out the OFA offense with three points and Heuvelton’s scoring was rounded out by Colt McAllister (2), Parker Felt (6), Dylan Carpenter (4), Devin Johson (2), Riley Liscum (2) and Leland Brown (2).
RAIDERS PULL
AWAY VS LCS
MASSENA - Massena and Lisbon combined to set a torrid offensive tempo in the first half of Thursday’s NAC interdivisional boys basketball game where the host Raiders went to intermission with a 45-41 lead. The second half saw the Raiderts limit Lisbon to 16 points and pull away to an 80-57 victory.
Six Massena players delivered eight points for more in an offense led by Colin Patterson with 16 points, DeShawn Walton and Jake Firnstein with 14 apiece and Taylor Mitchell with 13. Ty Lucey and Kyle Barnes came through with nine and eight points.
Cooper Rutherford buried four 3s scoring a game-high 19 points in the first half for Lisbon and eighth grader AJ Donaldson tallied eight of 13 points in the second quarter with a pair of 3s.
Connor Flack netted 10 points followed by Isaiah White with six, Lucas Gravlin wit three and Coby Mills with two.
