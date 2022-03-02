Canton rode two fast starts and Heuvelton used a furious finish to advance to Friday night’s Overall Section 10 Championship Game at SUNY Potsdam.
The Class B Champion Golden Bears jumped out to a 7-1 first quarter lead and scored the first seven points of the second half to build a 54-40 win over Class A Champion Malone in the third meeting of the season by the two NAC Central Division rivals in action on Tuesday.
Class D Champion Heuvelton had to regroup and restart after Class C Champion Madrid-Waddington hit 10 straight shots and ran off 20 straight points to take a 34-9 lead in the second quarter. The Bulldogs scored 10 of the last 17 points of the first half as a modest prelude for a swarming second half comeback which secured a 61-57 victory.
All four class champions will compete in state regional play next week.
Heuvelton (21-3) and Canton (21-2) will play at 7:45 p.m. on Friday following the Girls Championship game which match the winners of tonight’s semi-final action involving Gouverneur, Madrid-Waddington, Massena and Heuvelton.
The Heuvelton and Canton Boys will be playing for the third time this season to decide a split regular season series.
BULLDOGS RALLY
For much of the first half Heuvelton couldn’t make a shot, Jacob Morgan of M-W was grabbing every defensive rebound and the Yellow Jackets were knocking jumpers at the end of transition breaks.
Morgan scored six points inside to key a 19-7 first quarter advantage and Drew Harmer, Troy Peck and Kaden Kingston all buried threes in the second quarter where Harmer and Peck scored seven and eight points.
But M-W would not connect on a three in the second half where Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister used several extensions of a zone press and trap and mixed in double teaming man to man to wrest control of the momentum. Momentum attained and sustained by forcing 16 turnovers and and committing just one in the second half.
The Bulldogs gained a 20-13 advantage in the third quarter and then finished on a raucous 22-7 fourth quarter run.
Tristan Lovely converted a spinning bank shot in the lane to give Heuvelton its first lead since the first quarter at 52-51 and Nate Mashaw buried a 3-pointer for a 54-51 margin with 2:12 to play.
Jacob Morgan earned M-W a respite from the turbulence converting four free throws to keep the Jackets alive at 54-53 and 56-54 with 22 seconds to play. The Bulldogs, who powered their comeback with strong conversions at the rim, sealed the issue when Jed Crayford buried a long 3-pointer for a 59-55 lead with 20.4 seconds to play.
Mashaw, who was honored before the game as the NAC West Division MVP, buried six straight free throws in the fourth quarter to cap a 21-point performance. Lovely and Cole Rickett finished with 14 and 10 points and Lucas Thornhill and Crayford tallied eight and seven. Jake Venette chipped in a free throw.
“Thes guys have gone through a lot in the last two weeks and battled their way through some tough games to win the Class D title. I expected that we might have a letdown but nothing like what happened. We couldn’t hit our outside shots, we missed layups and we didn’t get back on defense and Madrid-Waddington hit their shots,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.
“They could have packed it in. But they didn’t and I am really proud of them. But we have to learn from this, we can’t let it happen again.”
M-W countered with a balanced offense of its own featuring four players scoring in double figures. Drew Harmer led the way with 18 points followed by Kaden Kingston and Troy Peck with 11 and Morgan with 10. Donnie Cordova (4), Tanner Smith (2) and Luke LePage (1) rounded out the the scoring.
“In the first half we used the long pass to get over their 1-2-2 zone defense but in the second half Josh (Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister) did a great job mix his defenses,” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
“We threw a lot of long passes against their halfcourt zone which won’t work and when we got trapped we panicked a lot,” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
“But we played very well for much of the first half and we have shown the ability to stay with tough teams like Canton and Heuvelton for large portions of games. We just have to avoid letdowns like we had tonight in states.”
BEARS CRUISE
Center Chris Downs, who was honored after the game as the NAC Central MVP and as the recipient of the 2022 Joe Jukosi Memorial Award which is presented each year by Northern New York Officials Board to the Outstanding player in Section 10, tallied seven points in the third quarter where Canton opened a 44-29 lead against Malone.
The Huskies made inroads into the lead throughout the final quarter but each time Coach Troy Lassial’s team did what it does best: get defensive stops, clear the defensive boards and find the open man on offense.
Downs was involved in all three facets and finished with 11 points which included a smooth coast to coast to a finish at the rim with a defensive rebound.
In the fourth quarter Jonah Longshore proved to be the open man moving without the ball and running the floor on the break to score six of Canton’s 10 points.
Longshore led all scorers with 14 while Downs and Ryan Jones, who netted seven points in the first quarter, both finished with 11. Sam Roiger netted eight points.
“We played good defense tonight and the guys looked for each other well,” said Canton Coach Troy Lassial.
“We got the win and we just want to keep it going.”
Luke Wentworth (3), Dan Rosser (2) and Zach VanBrocklin (2) rounded out the Bears’ scoring.
Jace Hammond led Malone (12-6) with 15 points and Kyran Mosher tallied six followed by a trio of four-point scorers in Evan Miller, Evan Dumas and Gunvir Johal.
