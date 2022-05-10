Heuvelton continued its unbeaten march atop the NAC West Girls Softball race while Hammond and Edwards-Knox hung tough one game back in Monday’s action
Heuvelton downed Lisbon 11-2, Edwards-Knox dropped Morristown 9-1 and Hammond hung tough figuratively and literally overcoming injuries to key players in posting a 4-0 win over Hermon-DeKalb behind the no-hit pitching of Sydney Tanner.
Hammond 4 - H-D 0: Sydney Tanner struck out six and walked only one spinning a no-hitter in winning a pitching duel with H-D’s Rylie Hale for the second straight league game and following up two strong outings in the Mudville Tournament on Saturday.
Hale struck out nine in a two-hitter.
Hannah Belknap singled and scored on groundout by Lily Towne in the third inning and Towne doubled in a three-run fourth inning.
“We had an amazing team win tonight. Sydney Tanner threw a no-hitter after already pitching 32 innings in the past nine days. The team backed up Sydney and she pitched an extraordinary game,” said Hammond Coach Katina Dillon.
“My catcher (Zoey Cunningham) is in a cast with a sprained ankle and my shortstop Landree Kenyon was sick today. Eighth grader Mikayla Jones stepped up behind the plate making big plays and catching foul balls plus or stand-in at shortstop Hailey Manning who been out with COVID played amazing.”
Heuvelton 11 - Lisbon 2: Chasity Johnson (5 inn) and Ali Trathen (2 inn) combined for a 10 strikeout four-hitter and Katie Cunningham drove in three runs with a single, a double and a triple. Lily Spooner (RBI) singled twice, Mikayla Ritchie, Trathen (RBI) and Rylin McAllister added singles and Laken Martin added two RBIs.
Gabby Taylor singled twice for Lisbon and Jaylin Massia and Eliza McLear added singles.
“Overall we played pretty good. Several of our hitters made adjustments at plate. Katie Cunningham hit the ball all over the place and Lily Spooner had some great at bats. And I thought we ran the bases well,” said HCS Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“Chasity Johnson was solid over five innings and Allison Trathen came on to close it out. They’ve worked hard on their pitching the last couple weeks in practice and it is transitioning to games. We have back to back games against a well coached Morristown team later this week. So we need to have a good practice tomorrow to prepare for that.”
E-K 9 - Morristown 1: Cadey Wheat struck out 11 in a two-hitter and Dekoda Matthews hit for the cycle with a single, double, triple and a homerun. Kayleigh Allen doubled and Macy White tripled. Karissa Donnelly and Kyle’ O’Donnell singled for Morristown.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.