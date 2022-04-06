The highly anticipated Heuvelton Central Baseball/Softball seasons got underway simultaneously on Tuesday.
The Lady Bulldogs dropped two one-run decisions in a high quality nonleague doubleheader in Canton 6-5 in eight innings and 3-2 while the NAC West Baseball action saw the host Bulldogs down Hermon-DeKalb 11-5.
BASEBALL
“It was really good to get the game in today. We go on Spring Break at the end of the week and when we come back it is a four-week season,” said Heuvelton Coach Dave Steele.
“Jed Crayford, Adam Calton, Lucas Thornhill, Jacob Ladouceur and Reid Doyle all got a chance to pitch today and threw pretty well.”
Adam Calton doubled twice, Lucas Thornhill lined a two-run triple, Jed Crayford tripled and Nate Mashaw singled twice to lead the Bulldog offense.
Jared Young singled twice and Jacob Ladouceur singled.
Andrew Matthews went 3-for-3 and drove in two runs for H-D and also combined on the mound with Dave White. Colby Arquitt added a single. SOFTBALL
“Two great games.” said Canton Coach Mike Wentworth after the Golden Bears and Bulldogs opened the season with playoff style softball.
The Bears answered two Heuvelton runs with three runs in the bottom of the eighth in the first game. Carley Simmons rapped an RBI triple and scored on a Mikayla Ritchie single in the top of the eighth for Heuvelton.
Cate DeCoteau belted a two-out two-run triple in the bottom of the inning and scored the winning run on an error. DeCoteau belted a homerun and two triples to lead the support of Hadley Alguire who struck out seven and walked one in outdueling Chasity Johnson on the mound.
Courtney Peters doubled and Alguire, Katie Metcalf and Abby Woodruff all singled for Canton. Carley Simmons rapped a triple and two singles and Mikayla Ritchie stroked three singles for Heuvelton. Lily Spooner singled home a run, Cassidy Pray singled and Rylin McAllister and Lakan Martin also drove in runs.
In the second game Ava Hoy struck out 13 in a four-hitter to outduel the Heuvelton mound duo of Ali Trathen and Chasity Johnson. Lucy DeCoteau singled three times for Canton and drove in Courtney Peters with the eventual winning run in the fifth inning. Peters singled in the fifth and Katie Metcalf and Hadley Alguire also singled in the game.
Ali Trathen rapped a run-scoring triple and Katie Cunningham stroked an RBI single for Heuvelton. Johnson and Mikayla Ritchie both singled.
“It was awesome to finally get outside and play. We did a lot of good things and we are looking to build on it going forward. Chasity Johnson and Ali Trathen pitched well against a pretty good hitting team. It is always great to play against a well-coached Canton team. They always make us work and today was no different.” said Heuvelton Assistant Coach Chris Showers.
“That is something that you can replicate in practice. We will be right back at it tomorrow against Hermon-DeKalb.”
