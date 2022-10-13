Colton-Pierrepoint came out of Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime win at Madrid-Waddington with a 6-2 NAC record and the host Yellow Jackets fell to 2-6 when Eric Freidel buried a 20-yard shot with 3:15 remaining in the first overtime.
But on the field the match very much looked like two division contenders where goalies and the wind played a major roles. Steady improvement over the course of te season saw M-W looking for a break-through win at home.
M-W keeper Joe White assisted on the first goal with a long punt which produced a scramble in front of the C-P net which saw Kaden Kingston head the ball over C-P goaltender Harlie Besio.
It would be the only shot that the aggressive Jackets would get past the keeper. The Jackets attacked with and against the wind led the relentless rushes Matt Reed and were thwarted by Besio who stopped four close range shots in the final three minutes of the regular.
The Colts pulled even with just 4:58 remaining in regulation when Freidel broke up a clearing attempt along the left sideline and hammered a cross which Ollie Johnson headed just inside the right goal post. Besio finished with 10 saves on the day and Joe White handled nine chances for M-W.
“We played and fought until the end. We stuck to our game plan and held that 1-0 lead until the final 5 minutes. That’s Section 10 Soccer though. Nothing is safe until the final whistle blows. Colton-Pierrepont is a top team in the East and we battled with them until the end. That’s been the story of our season. We lost to the top teams by 1 goal the second time we played them,” said M-W Coach Quinn Shoen.
“We’ve improved tremendously and need to keep growing going into the last couple of weeks. All of our players played their hearts out.”
