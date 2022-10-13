Colton-Pierrepoint came out of Wednesday’s 2-1 overtime win at Madrid-Waddington with a 6-2 NAC record and the host Yellow Jackets fell to 2-6 when Eric Freidel buried a 20-yard shot with 3:15 remaining in the first overtime.

But on the field the match very much looked like two division contenders where goalies and the wind played a major roles. Steady improvement over the course of te season saw M-W looking for a break-through win at home.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.