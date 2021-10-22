Colton-Pierrepont Central clinched the East Division banner for the first time since 2006 with a 2-0 decision on the road over Norwood-Norfolk.
C-P 2, N-N 0: At Norfolk, Oliver Johnson opened the scoring with an unassisted goal 9:23 into the game and Cody Francis tacked on the insurance goal less than two minutes later off an assist from Nate Smith as the Colts wrapped up the East Division title with a 12-1-1 record.
Harlee Besio was counted on to make four saves in posting the shutout while Caden St. Andrews kept the Flyers in range with a 22-save effort.
The Colts, who went on to win the NYSPHSAA Class D title in 2006 as well, will now get set to open the Section 10 Class D playoffs with a quarterfinal round game at home on Monday against the winner of a first-round matchup on Saturday between Hermon-DeKalb and Harrisville.
The Class D playoffs are scheduled to start Saturday with St. Regis Falls traveling to Edwards-Knox in the other tournament opener. The winner of that game plays at Lisbon while the other quarterfinal games scheduled for Monday have Parishville-Hopkinton hosting Morristown and Chateaugay welcoming Heuvelton.
The semifinals are scheduled for Thursday at Potsdam Central starting at 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. while the Class D championship game is slated for Monday, Nov. 1, back at PCS starting at 7 p.m.
WEDNESDAY’S GAME
C-P 1, M-W 1 (OT): At Swift Field in South Colton on Wednesday, the Colts struck for an early goal in the second half then surrended the lead late before settling for the key overtime draw that put them in position to clinch the league banner with a win on Thursday at Norwood-Norfolk.
Cody Francis opened the scoring for C-P in the eighth minute of the second when he headed the ball into the back of the net from close range on a play set up by Ted Farns.
After applying steady pressure through the majority of the second half, M-W broke through for the equalizer with 14:02 left in regulation when Colby Beldock worked the ball deep into the right corner then lofted it across the front of the net to the far post where Kaden Kingston was in perfect position for a headball goal.
Harlee Besio handled 13 shots backstopping the tie for the Colts while Jacob Morgan finished with six saves for the Yellowjackets, who finished second in the regular season standings at 11-2-1 and will now enter the Section 10 Class C playoffs as top seed and defending champion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.