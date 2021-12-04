Friday’s NAC Boys Basketball action saw Heuvelton and Harrisville come out on the opposite end of nonleague and league games.
The Bulldogs (0-2) dropped a 57-44 decision to Canton making its season opener and 2-0 Harrisville outscored Edwards-Knox 62-53 in an NAC West Division game in the first round of the Pirates’ Tournament.
Harrisville will play Belleville-Henderson in the championship game on Saturday night. B-H advanced with a victory over Old Forge.
Canton 57 - Heuvelton 44: “Canton had a lot of length over us and they did a great job contesting every shot. They really concentrated on Nate Mashaw and getting through picks hard,” said Heuvelton Coach Josh McAllister.
“But we played better than we did in our first game. We worked hard inside but Canton played excellent defense.”
Chris Ashlaw sparked the Bulldogs netting five 3s in scoring a game-high 26 points. Jed Crayford (6), Nate Mashaw (5) Cole Rickett (4) and Jake Venette (3) rounded out the scoring. Heuvelton jumped out to an 18-14 first quarter lead and Canton took control with an 18-5 second quarter surge and went 8-8 from the foul line in the fourth quarter.
Chris Downs and Sam Roiger combined for 21 and 19 points for the Bears. Jonah Longshore and Ayone Odetoyinbo each tallied six and Ryan Jones added five.
Harrisville 62 - E-K 53: Tanner Sullivan netted 11 of 12 free throws in a 33-point effort to lead the Pirates who finished with a 22-11 fourth quarter run. Nolan Sullivan netted 19 points for the Pirates who went 16-22 as a team from the charity stripe. Will Taylor added six points.
Dylan Wood and Tyler Scott scored 13 and 12 points for E-K and Mason White netted eight.
