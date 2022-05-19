Ava Hoy used 13 strikeouts to nullify the effect of control problems as the hard-throwing sophomore pitched unbeaten Canton past OFA, 13-4 in NAC Central Softball action on Thursday. Hoy allowed just two hits through six innings and Courtney Peters closed in the seventh inning.
Canton used the ability to capitalize on errors to build big innings to score five runs in the third inning and four in the seventh against Devil hurler who struck out seven in a solid outing.
The Golden Bears mixed the long ball, small ball and found the gaps with line drive singles. Cate DeCoteau doubled twice, JV call-up Tessa Alguire tripled and singled and Hoy connected for a double. Sydnee Francis and Abby Woodruff singled twice and Peters and Lucy DeCoteau added singles.
Brooke Barr hammered triple for OFA, Katherine Barkley and Paige Pinkerton singled and Katherine Smith drew three walks for OFA which hosts Salmon River today.
