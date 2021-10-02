Katie Bennett supplied eight kills, three blocks, 4 points and seven aces as the Golden Bears (8-0) picked up a 25-13, 25-12, 25-20 Mattigan Porter delivered 12 assists and five points for Canton in the interdivision match where Ava Hoy came through with five kills, two blocks, six points and four aces and Riley Taylor fashioned a well versed outing with three kills, three assists, six digs, nine points and two aces.
In other NAC action Potsdam downed Massena 3-2 and Gouverneur downed Tupper Lake 3-2.
NAC SWIMMING
In NAC swimming action Friday Canton def OFA 112-58, Malone def Massena 51-42 and St. Lawrence Central downed Gouverneur 112-56.
