Canton’s Ava Hoy swats a ball past Franklin Academy volleyball’s Madison St. Mary in the Golden Bears’ 25-15, 25-21, 25-23 win over the Huskies on Tuesday. Canton, 10-0, remains the only undefeated team in the section this season. Vin Gallo/Malone Telegram

Canton Central continued its unbeaten run through and completed a buy stretch of the season with a 3-0 win over Malone in the lone NAC Girls Volleyball match played on Tuesday. Leading the Bears were: Katie Bennett with nine points, four aces, 11 kills and five digs; Ava Hoy with four aces and 11 kills, Mattigan Porter with 11 points, two aces and 24 assists and Julian Richardson with four points and four kills.

As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.

Johnson Newspapers 7.1

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.