Canton Central continued its unbeaten run through and completed a buy stretch of the season with a 3-0 win over Malone in the lone NAC Girls Volleyball match played on Tuesday. Leading the Bears were: Katie Bennett with nine points, four aces, 11 kills and five digs; Ava Hoy with four aces and 11 kills, Mattigan Porter with 11 points, two aces and 24 assists and Julian Richardson with four points and four kills.
High school sports: Canton continues unbeaten NAC Volleyball run
Latest News
- High school sports: Canton continues unbeaten NAC Volleyball run
- High school sports: NN Sweeps Malone Invitational honors; OFA runners solid
- High school sports: OFA Swimmers down Massena in Senior Day meet
- High school sports: Lisbon Boys build lead, increase depth in blanking Rockets
- High school sports: Cunningham anchors Devils’ defense; sparks offense vs TI
- Local colleges: Kreppein, Piper propel St. Lawrence to victory in volleball
- Peyton Morse’s name placed on fallen firefighter memorial in Albany
- Contested races will go before St. Lawrence County voters this month
Most Popular
-
Syracuse’s biggest hospital lays off 113 workers who refused Covid vaccine
-
Concerns over Canada land border closure growing as holidays approach
-
Historic Basselin House has come a long way with award-winning renovation efforts
-
National defense bill headed toward final passage, includes provisions for Fort Drum
-
Tupper Lake man arrested after investigation into vehicle theft in Malone
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.