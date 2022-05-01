CANTON - The pitching combination of Hadley Alguire and Ava Hoy continued to craft mound gems on Saturday as Canton stayed undefeated atop of the NAC Central Division with a 7-0 win over OFA.
The Blue Devils received a solid pitching effort from Bailey Friot who struck out three, walked two and allowed just four earned runs but managed only one hit off the Golden Bear tandem who combined on a 13-strikeout one-hitter. Alguire fanned six batters and walked one in four innings and Hoy set down eight batters on strikes in four hitless innings.
Sydnee Francis singled twice and stole three bases for Canton and Cate DeCoteau doubled. Lucy DeCoteau, Katie Metcalf and Courtney Peters singled for the Bears.
