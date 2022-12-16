CANTON — After three quarters of Wednesday’s nonleague game in Canton it appeared that talented Golden Bear center Ava Hoy had worn out the Bulldogs’ defense and any chance of an excitement filled dramatic finish.
Hoy controlled the lane and the offensive boards scoring 22 points and the Bears used a triangle and two defense to effectively limit the Bulldogs to 12 points in the first half. Freshman Olivia White buried two first quarter 3s sparking the Bears to an early lead which they methodically expanded to 41-26 by scoring the last four points of the third quarter.
But the Bulldogs dynamically reversed the flow of the game in the fourth quarter and took two leads in the final two minutes before the Bears tied the game and took a 58-56 overtime win.
The Bulldogs scored the first six points of the fourth quarter where they held Hoy without of a field goal and stormed back with a dynamic 22-7 run sparked by nine points from Alli Trathen and seven from Raya McGaw.
They took their first lead of the game at 45-44 with 2:07 to play on a 3-pointer by Rylin McAllister and gained a 48-46 lead on a Ashley Weston conversion with 50 seconds to play. The Bears’ scrambled into a 48-48 tie and into overtime on free throws by Hoy sandwiched around a turnover.
With Hoy scoring nine points to finish with 32, the Bears took a 57-50 lead in overtime and weathered another HCS rally to claim the 58-56 win.
“It was a great game. Ava Hoy was a little too much for us but we had great production everywhere, Canton played fantastic defense and locked up Katie and Rylin in a triangle and two. We made some adjustments at half and played much better in second half. It was a fun game to coach in. Kudos to Canton, they are tough and well coached,” said Heuvelton Coach Rob Powers.
Olivia White talled four points in the fourth quarter to finish with a 15-point effort for Canton. Viv Coburn added three and Winnie Downs, Hadley Alguire and Olivia Francey all added two.
“It was a fun game. I know playing against Coach Powers that they are never out of it,” said Canton Coach Jim DiSalvo.
Trathen (8 rebounds 3 steals) and Cunningham (4 assists, 3 steals) each scored four points in overtime to lead the Bulldogs with 16 and 15 points and Raya McGaw finished with a 13-point, 10-rebound double-double. Ashley Weston grabbed 12 rebounds and three steals, passed out four assists and scored two points for the Bulldogs who also received seven points and four steals from Rylin McAllister and Mikayla Ritchie added a free throw.
“Ashley Weston had a great night with intangibles. We had a stretch where she seemed to make about four big plays in a row. Mikayla Ritchie and Lakan Martin off the bench gave us a huge boost. Katie Cunningham never tired, Raya McGaw come on huge, Alli Trathen had big buckets, Rylin McAllister had to guard Ava Hoy after Raya and Ashley fouled out and did well. Great team effort.”
