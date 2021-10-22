Canton Central continued its undefeated drive toward an NAC West Volleyball Championships with a 25-2, 25-10, 25-5 straight set win over Brushton-Moira on Tuesday night. Top performers for the Bears were: Katie Bennett with 9 points, 4 points and 3 aces; Ava Hoy with 4 kills, 8 points and seven aces; Mattigan Porter with 14 assists, 5 points and 3 aces and Rita Taylor with 14 points and six aces.
25-9, 25-8, 25-9
On Thursday night Massena gained a 3-0 win over B-M led by: Faith Halladay 10 service points, 1 ace, 1 kill; Felicity Engstrom 9 service points, 2 aces, 1 kill; Payton Benson 13 service points, 3 aces, 2 assists, 1 kill; Katelyn Benham 7 service points, 7 aces, 7 assists, 8 kills and Makenna Cameron 7 service points.
