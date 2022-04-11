Canton Central received outstanding play from its defense and outstanding back checking from its attack and midfielders in securing a NAC season opening 17-3 win over OFA (0-2 NAC) in Saturday’s NAC Girls Lacrosse action.
The Golden Bears won their NAC opener on the Devils’ turf after dropping a nonleague game to General Brown.
“We just had trouble getting shots on goal. Their defense was good and they really made it tough for us to get the ball upfield,” said OFA Coach Matt Curratolo.
“But I saw improvement over our first game and we will have three days of practice to work on a lot of things.”
Vivian Coburn delivered three goals and two assists, Megan Martin converted on four of five shooting attempts and Hailey Stevenson scored three times to lead the Golden Bears. Olivia Frances and Ally Kiah each scored twice. Other scoring came from Maddie Brandy and Ella Mousaw with one goal and one assist and Laurel Whittier netted a single goal.
Amelia Rodee handled 12 shots in the victory while Lily Monroe posted 16 saves for the Blue Devils.
OFA’s scoring came on two goals by Abby Guasconi and one goal and one assist from Jaedyn Awan.
SCHEDULE REVAMPED
A host of other OFA events postponed or cancelled because of the rains on Thursday and Friday.
The OFA Softball team’s trip to Herkimer for the Mudville Tournament was called off because of field conditions so the Devils will open their season at home against Massena today. The OFA Boys Lacrosse game at Canton was moved to today, the Massena at OFA Varsity ad JV Baseball games were postponed and will be replayed in a doubleheader at OFA on May 6.
