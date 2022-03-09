Three championship squads’ saw their season end and some of Section 10’s top talents saw their high school basketball careers end in Class B and Class A New York State Regional Semi-Final action on Tuesday night.
CLASS B GIRLS
Schalmont 67 - Gouverneur 43: Gouverneur came ready to play from the opening tip but Payton Grabber (6 rebounds, 3 steals) delivered 26 points as Section 2 champion Schalmont defeated the Wildcats in a first-round state playoff game at Saratoga High School in Saratoga Springs.
Gouverneur (18-7) took an 11-8 lead at the end of one quarter before Schalmont took control, outscoring the Wildcats 20-8 in the second for a 28-19 halftime edge.
Karissa Antoine delivered 19 points and 13 rebounds and Haley Burchard added 13 points for the Sabres (24-1).
2022 Jan Reetz Awards recipient Raelin Burns led Gouverneur with 21 points. Burns and Elizabeth Riutta combined for four and three points in the Wildcats’ first quarter lead and Burns struck for nine in the third quarter trying to spark a comeback but the Sabres countered with a 21-16 advantage.
Lexi Devin tallied three points and went to the boards hard to grab 12 rebounds. Other Wildcat scoring came from: Chloe Smith (2), Addy Conklin (2), Elizabeth Riutta (5), Lia Canell (4), Torie Salisbury (4) and Caitlyn Stone (2).
CLASS B BOYS
Icabod Crane 71 - Canton 58: Brett Richards netted 26 points as the Section 2 champion Riders topped the Golden Bears in a first-round state playoff game Saratoga High School in Saratoga Springs.
Ichabod Crane (18-7) will play Section 7’s Plattsburgh in the quarterfinals at 7:15 p.m. Saturday at Clinton Community College.
2022 Joe Jukoski Memorial Award recipient Chris Downs collected 23 points, seven rebounds and four steals and Sam Roiger added 16 points for Canton (16-3) which fell behind 15-10, cut the gap to 29-27 at half and scored 21 points in the fourth quarter gamely trying to erase 47-36 deficit in the fourth quarter. The Riders galloped down the homestretch, however, scoring 24 points in the fourth quarter led by 14 points by Richards.
Alex Schamodt tallied 13 points with four rebounds and three steals for the winners.
Jonas Longshore and Ryan Jones (6 rebounds) both scored six points for Canton and Ayomi Odetoyinbo added four.
CLASS A GIRLS
Averill Park 66 - Massena 27: The next level of competition for the Massena Central girls basketball team proved too much to handle on Tuesday at the SUNY Canton fieldhouse.
“They were faster and bigger than any team we’ve seen this year and they competed at a much quicker speed than we’re used to,” said coach Justin Shope after the Lady Red Raiders dropped a 66-27 decision to perennial Section 3 champion Averill Park.
“But our team always fights to the end and we kept scrapping for every loose ball all the way through. We got to see what it takes to compete at this level and what we need to do to get better.”
“We got some real good looks early on but we were having trouble converting,” said coach Sean Organ after his squad moved to 22-2 on the year. “I think the four-hour bus ride to get here took its toll on us for the first five or six minutes. Give Massena credit, they worked really hard.”
Senior Amelia Wood, who is slated to continue her basketball career at Division I Sacred Heart University in Connecticut next year, anchored the Averill Park (22-2) offense with a 17-point night that included three three-pointers. Liz Holohan, who coach Sean Organ noted is already “getting serious looks” from a number of NCAA Division I program, added another 16 points followed by LeMoyne-bound senior Michelina Lombardi with 12.
Joey Abrantes finished with three three’s in leading the Massena offense with nine points. Chase Gladding and Ella Murtagh added five and four points respectively while senior Tori Jacobs, junior Chyler Richards and freshman Meghan Firnstein rounded out the scoresheet with three points each.
“We were missing our senior point guard, Faith Halladay. She rolled her ankle with 20 minutes to go in practice last night and not having her out there was big,” said Shope, who guided the Lady Raiders to an 18-5 record this winter.
WEDNESDAY GAMES
Section 10 will serve as host of a pair of NYSPHSAA Class C tournament games this evening against two Section 7 champions as the Madrid-Waddington girls take on Northern Adirondack Central starting at 6 p.m. and the M-W boys go up against Moriah starting at 7:45 p.m.
Meanwhile at Cicero-North Syracuse High School, the Franklin Academy boys are slated to take on Section 3 champion New Hartford starting at 6 p.m.
CLASS D MATCHUPS
Heuvelton Central boys and girls teams will be taking on their Section 3 counterparts in the NYSPHSAA Class D quarterfinals on Saturday with the boys facing Cincinnatus at Liverpool High School starting at noon and the girls take on Copenhagen at Jefferson Community College beginning at 3 p.m.
