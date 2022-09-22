Canton continued to string of 3-0 sweeps in the early 2022 NAC Girls Volleyball season by turning back a strong OFA effort 25-22 in the first set and then taking a pair of 25-15 decisions.
Ava Hoy anchored the Bears’ efforts with 12 kills, 8 kills and 6 aces. Jose Gabriel served for 10 points and Emma Logan contributed 5 assists, 4 points and 2 aces.
In action at OFA on Sept. 15 the host Devils took the first set of a match with Madrid-Waddington 25-20 on an ace by Julia Kelso and appeared to be on the verge for a 2-0 lead taking a 21-19 margin.
But the Yellow Jackets made a smooth reversal of fortune stringing six straight points on the serve of Reece Fuller to gain a 25-21 win and methodically fashioned wins of 25-13 and 25-18 which left both teams at 2-1 in NAC action M-W downed C-F 3-1 on Friday and downed Gouverneur 3-1 on Tuesday to earn a 4-1 start.
“We went flat and just couldn’t get out of it. We just didn’t play to our potential, we had too many unforced errors,” said OFA Coach Sue McLean after the match with M-W. “They had two good hitters. We are going to the Saranac Tournament Saturday and we will play 14 sets against seven different teams. We will play a lot of ball and smooth a lot of things over.”
M-W’s two good hitters set the tone for their team said M-W Coach Charlie French.
“We struggled at the start and Caitlyn Putman got us going with her hitting. We did a good job of going to her and Reece Fuller. We are 2-1 and I thought we played well in our loss to Canton.”
Abby Raven continued as OFA’s top finisher in the match with 15 kills to go along with seven points, 2 blocks and four aces and Tava Colburn tallied seven points with four kills and one dig.
Julia Kelso netted six points, two aces, three kills and one dig and Cadey Cole dished out a team-high eight assists with five points and one dig and Clara Cole passed out seven assists with three points.
Rounding out the OFA efforts were: Zoee Williams with three points, two kills and one assist, Brooke Barr with five points, two aces and one assist, Quinn Crosson with one point and Caitlin Beyette with one dig.
Canton 3 - C-F 0: In another match on Sept. 15, Canton defeated Clifton-Fine 25-11, 25-14, 25-13 led by Ava Hoy with 3 points, 4 aces, 13 kills, 4 blocks; Katie Metcalf with 8 points, 13 aces, 1 kill and 3 assists and Emma Logan with 5 points, 8 aces, 1 kill, 5 assists.
