Canton continued to string of 3-0 sweeps in the early 2022 NAC Girls Volleyball season by turning back a strong OFA effort 25-22 in the first set and then taking a pair of 25-15 decisions.

Ava Hoy anchored the Bears’ efforts with 12 kills, 8 kills and 6 aces. Jose Gabriel served for 10 points and Emma Logan contributed 5 assists, 4 points and 2 aces.

