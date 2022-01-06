MASSENA — The OFA Wrestling team began the 2022 portion of its schedule in a 42-30 loss to Canton as part of a double dual meet in Massena. In the first match of the night Massena downed Canton 36-32.
Highlighting the match for the Blue Devils were pins recorded by Rob Downey at 145 pounds and Brayden Wall at 126 pounds. Archie Green returned from a shoulder injury and received a forfeit at 285 pounds and Adam Calton received a forfeit at 160 pounds.
Scoring pins for Canton were: Graham Rozler (138), Charlie Rosser (152), Jack Joyce (172), Kegan Lapage (215) and Tyson Schrimer (118).
Canton 42.0 - OFA 30
138: Graham Rozler (C) over James Lytle (O) (Fall 1:21) 145: Robert Downey (O) over Logan McCord (C) (Fall 0:55) 152: Charlie Rosser (C) over Marko Skamperle (O) (Fall 2:40) 160: Adam Calton (O) over (C) (For.) 172: Jack Joyce (C) over Will Demers (O) (Fall 0:58) 189: Romen Cooksey (O) over (C) (For.) 215: Kegan Lapage (CAHS) over J.C. DeGroat (O) (Fall 5:55) 285: Archie Green (O) over (CAHS) (For.) 102: Double Forfeit 110: Noah Curry (C) over (O) (For.) 118: Tyson Schirmer (CAHS) over Ashtyn Amo (O) (Fall 4:38) 126: Brayden Wall (O) over Conner Clifford (C) (Fall 1:18) 132: Conner Clifford (CAHS) over (O) (For.)
