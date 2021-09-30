FORT COVINGTON - Canton Ava Hoy led Canton with nine kills and Katie Bennett came through with seven in a 25-18, 25-13, 25-13 sweep of Salmon River (3-2) in a nonleague match in Fort Covington as the Bears climbed to 7-0 on the season. Mattigan Porter picked up 14 assists and Jade Stevenson and Riley Taylor 1 ace, 3 kills) led Canton (7-0) in scoring with 12 points.
High school sports: Canton remained unbeaten in volleyball sweeping Salmon River
