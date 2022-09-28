CANTON — Host Canton swept individual and team varsity honors in an NAC Cross Country meet against Gouverneur and OFA on Wednesday. Canton gained 1-2-3 finishes in both the Varsity Boys and Girls Races.
Canton’s Bennett Schmitt led the Girls Varsity Race in 22:01.87 and OFA’s two entries Kendall Honeywell (27:23.86) and Emma Murray (28:26.81) took 12th and 14th. Meredith Bush led Gouverneur in fourth place.
The Bears’ Kaden Worthley led the Varsity Boys race in 20:07.42 and Brody Brenno took 14th in 27:05.92 to lead OFA’s four runners which also included Jaxton Skelly (16th 30:06.50). Brandon Rivers (17th 30:06.79) and Jace Havens (18th 30:17.74). Kaden Wells led Gouverneur in fifth place.
OFA’s best finish on the day from Carson Murray (11:15) who took second behind Canton’s James Richardson (11:08.11) in the Boys Modified Race. Payden Merz and Macie Compo placed fifth and sixth for the Devils. Aurora Casserly (11:30.59) and Jillian Richardson ran 1-2 for Canton in the Modified Girls Race and Annabell Curtis took fourth for OFA.
