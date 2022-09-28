Brody Brenno was OFA’s top finisher in the Boys Varsity Race in a meet at Canton on Tuesday. Dave Shea/The Journal.

CANTON — Host Canton swept individual and team varsity honors in an NAC Cross Country meet against Gouverneur and OFA on Wednesday. Canton gained 1-2-3 finishes in both the Varsity Boys and Girls Races.

Canton’s Bennett Schmitt led the Girls Varsity Race in 22:01.87 and OFA’s two entries Kendall Honeywell (27:23.86) and Emma Murray (28:26.81) took 12th and 14th. Meredith Bush led Gouverneur in fourth place.

