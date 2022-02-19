CANTON — The OFA Girls Basketball team rose to the pressure of postseason play by playing perhaps its best game of the season on Friday.
The third seeded Lady Devils (5-14) entered Friday’s Class B semi-final game at Canton (13-8) on a seven-game losing streak but engineered a determined upset bid before dropping a 38-34 decision.
“I was very happy with our effort tonight. Both teams played very hard and we played good defense and we were right their at the end. We came out in a triangle and two defense against their guards and took a nice lead in the first quarter. We had some good looks at the end that just didn’t go down,” said OFA Coach Doug Loffler.
“Canton did a great job playing without a starter in Maddie Hoy and our kids left everything on the floor. I just wish we could have 20 more games with this group.plan and our kids carried it to a T. ”
Top-seeded Gouverneur (16-5) overpowered Potsdam (5-16) 80-28 to advance to The Class B championship game on Thursday at SUNY Potsdam starting at 6 p.m.
Canton 38, OFA 34: At Jerry Hourihan Gym in Canton, the Golden Bears broke away from a 20-20 halftime tie with a 12-2 run at the onset of the third quarter.
Center Ava Hoy struck for a game-high 22 points in the winning effort in a high caliber duel in the lost post with Devils’ Abby Raven who finished with 17. Raven scored six points in the first quarter where OFA took a 10-4 lead. Hoy scored 10 points as the Bears rode a 16-10 advantage for a 20-20 tie.
Hoy delivered eight points in a crucial 12-2 third quarter swing and the Bears survived a 12-6 fourth quarter finish by the Devils where Raven scored six points and Zoe Williams buried a 3-pointer.
Olivia Merrill tallied seven points for OFA, Williams netted five and Brinley Frederick and Jaedyn Award chipped in four points and one point.
Canton’s scoring support featured: Calie Klassen with four points. Cam Sipher and Amelia Rodee with three and Winnie Downs, Viv Coburn and Mattigan Porter all with two.
“I am so proud of this effort. In the first game of the season they beat us 61-18 and last week they beat us 55-38,” said Coach Loffler.
“When I left the floor many people from Canton said it was the best girls game of the season. That was a great tribute to our entire team.
Gouverneur 80, Potsdam 28: Raelin Burns connected for 33 points for the Wildcats, who led 43-14 at the half, hitting three 3-pointers and six of nine free throws. Elizabeth Riutta tallied 11 points with nine rebounds and Chloe Smith tallied eight points. Addy Conklin and Meredith Bush added six points each. Lia Cannell, Cierra Besaw and Caitlyn Storie all finished with four. Torie Salisbury and Lexi Devlin ( 7 rebounds) closed out the Gouverneur scoring with two points apiece.
“It was a great night at Gouverneur to send both of our teams to the Class B finals against Canton,” said Gouverneur Coach Sean Devlin.
Salwa Hymene paced the Potsdam offense with six points followed by Cathryn Todd with five. Julia VanWagner, Jasmine McKnight and Emma Fields all contributed three points while Kate Davis and Lola Buckley both tallied two.
