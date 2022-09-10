Boys varsity soccer begins season with scrimmage, Chazy Tournament

The boys varsity soccer team kicked off its 2022 campaign last week with a scrimmage against the Lisbon Golden Knights before traveling twice to Chazy for the annual season opening tournament. Despite competitive games, the Bears were unable to notch their first game win in the tournament, but look to build off the success of the scrimmage against Lisbon.

The Bears’ 2022 campaign began with a scrimmage against the Knights of Lisbon. A slow start from the hosting Bears led to a goal from Lisbon’s Isaac Larock, who volleyed one off of a corner kick just 10 minutes in. The Bears tied it up before the half ended, as Jonney Mclear walked his way through just about every Knight defender and pounded it into the net.

