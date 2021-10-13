Setting the pace for Canton were: Katie Bennett 12 kills, 2 blocks, 3 points, 3 aces; Anna Hoy 9 kills, 11 points, 6 kills, 1 block and Mattigan Porter 19 assists, 6 points, 1 ace.
Leading Massena were: Katelyn Benham 7 service points, 6 assists;Makenna Cameron 4 service points; Faith Halladay 3 service points, 1 kill; Sydney Cardinal 3 service points, 1 kill, 1 block; Felicity Engstrom 2 service points, 2 kills; Ella Murtagh 1 service point; 2 kills Payton Benson 1 service point, 2 assists.
