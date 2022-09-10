Varsity volleyball ready to start season

Volleyball

The Canton Central girls’ volleyball team will be going for the four-peat this fall when they take to the court. The Bears have won the Section X Class C championship three years in a row. Canton won the title in 2018, 2019, and again in 2021 after not having a season in 2020 due to the pandemic.

“The team consists of all upperclassmen who have played together for many years,” said head coach Carla Wentworth, now in her 14th year as head coach of the volleyball program. “This team is athletic and displays a strong work ethic.”

