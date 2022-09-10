The Canton Central girls’ volleyball team will be going for the four-peat this fall when they take to the court. The Bears have won the Section X Class C championship three years in a row. Canton won the title in 2018, 2019, and again in 2021 after not having a season in 2020 due to the pandemic.
“The team consists of all upperclassmen who have played together for many years,” said head coach Carla Wentworth, now in her 14th year as head coach of the volleyball program. “This team is athletic and displays a strong work ethic.”
Canton finished 23-1 last year, won the overall Section X championship, and advanced to the New York State Class C quarterfinals after sweeping Saranac Lake 3-0 in the first round of the state tournament at SUNY Canton. The Bears fell in the quarterfinals in a hard-fought match against Fonda-Fultonville.
Returning to lead the Bears will be 6’3” junior outside hitter Ava Hoy. Hoy was a First Team All-Northern and a Fifth Team All-State selection. She was second on the team with 191 kills and 23 blocks, and added 124 service points, including 112 aces, and 13 digs.
“Ava has played varsity since her 8th grade year and has the experience to help her team succeed,” said Wentworth.
Hoy will serve as a co-captain with senior Courtney Peters, who is a threat from multiple positions. Peters collected 19 digs, 10 assists and two service points during her junior year, and will serve as the primary setter this season.
“Courtney is blazing fast and is a good communicator,” said Wentworth. “She will keep the defense ready and will be active in the setter position.”
The Bears have four other seniors on the team, including Olivia Sero, Katie Metcalf, Ariah Martinez, and Grace Davis. The junior corps includes Laurel Whittier, Emma Logan, Josie Gabriel, Kyleigh Gollinger, Zoey Mattice, and exchange student Paula Campoy-Egea.
Depth and experience will be a key component of this years’ squad, according to Wentworth.
“This team is talented and has many players who can play multiple positions. They will rely on their experience and points from big hitters to hopefully stay at the top of the league standings.”
The Bears kick off their season on Thursday, Sept. 8 with a road match at Gouverneur Central School at 6 p.m.
