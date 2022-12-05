Comets Top OFA
CARTHAGE - Utilizing a size advantage to outscore OFA in every quarter, Carthage secured a 64-40 nonleague boys basketball at home on Saturday.
Makiah Johnson scored 13 of his team high 19 points in a 20-11 second quarter move by the Comets who led 34-18 at the half.
Justice McIntyre tallied a game-high 25 points for the Blue Devils whose other scoring came from: Shea Polniak (4), Alex Mitchell (3), Connor Graveline (4), Alex Worden (4) and Madden West (2).
“We were very outsized but had some good moments. But we struggled to hit shots,” said OFA Coach Dakota Brady.
GIRLS OPENER
GOUVERNEUR — Host Gouverneur used balanced scoring, spiced by timely 3-pointers , to down OFA 59-32 in an NAC Central Girls Basketball season opener on Friday. The Wildcats, who are the reigning Section 10 Class B Champions, received 3-pointers from Addy Conklin (4 points), Elizabeth Riutta (18 points) and Meredith Bush (9 points) to gain a 15-4 first quarter lead over the Devils playing their first game under Shannon LaFave who came away feeling good about the potential over her Lady Blue Devils.
“We played really well in the beginning of the first quarter. They hit three 3s to end the first quarter, we had some big defensive stops but we just couldn’t convert on the offensive end. What hurt us the most was second chance shots and unforced turnovers,” said Coach LaFave.
body text: “In the fourth quarter we started to move the ball around. I’ very happy how we played.”
Ruitta’s 18 points led the Wildcats and Courtney Forsythe and Caitlyn Storie (2 3s) each scored eight points.
“We had a very slow start but eventually figured out how to play together. Our defense was solid when it needed to be, but we have a lot of things we need to work on. OFA has some great players and gave us problems at times,” said Coach Sean Devlin.
“We need to get back to work tomorrow, the season is long but our games come quick. I love the effort by our girls tonight. They are a fun group of kids.”
Seventh grader Amya LaFlair buried three 3s leading OFA with 12 points and Abby Raven followed with nine points and eight rebounds. Olivia Merrill grabbed 11 of her 15 rebounds on the defensive boards, passed out four assists and scored five points along with Abby Guasconi. Emma Axtell added two points.
“Amya LaFlair did a great job handling the pressure running the point and Olivia Merrill did a great job rebounding on the defensive glass,” said Coach LaFave.
