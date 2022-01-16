MADRID — Heading into Saturday’s High Noon Showdown between two undefeated and state-ranked NAC East Boys Basketball teams at Madrid-Waddington, M-W Coach Aaron Jones expected a halfcourt oriented grind-it-out contest with Chateaugay.
M-W entered the game ranked 13th in the New York State Sportswriters Class C Poll and Chateaugay held the second spot in the Class D Poll.
The contest met all expectations and the visiting Bulldogs (7-0, 11-1) prevailed 48-42 on the strength of their defense, 3-point shooting and the brilliance of junior guard Walker Martin. Martin buried four 3s and 14 of 16 free throws in a 27-point, 6 rebound, 6 assist effort.
Bulldogs gained a 7-1 advantage in 3 pointers over M-W (5-1, 9-3) and made only five 2-point field goals in game which was sealed with Martin making 11 of 12 free throws in the fourth quarter to thwart M-W’s bid to rally from a 32-24 deficit.
“Going into the game I thought we would need 50 points to win and we played a good defensive game. But we just couldn’t knock down outside shots to loosen things up for Jacob Morgan and Drew Harmer inside and Drew just couldn’t get anything to fall for him. For a while I didn’t thing we were going to get to 30” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
“When Jacob Morgan got into foul trouble we just got out of sync in the second and third quarters. Chateaugay plays great defense and is well coached and Walker Martin is such of a good player who really pressures the defense.”
Sparked by five points by Harmer, M-W staged a concerted fourth quarter rally (18-16 advantage) and pulled within four points twice in the final two minutes on 3-pointer by Jack Bailey and a power putback by Morgan who finished with a relentless double-double of 15 points and 16 rebounds.
“We won the game with our defense again. Jacob Morgan and Drew Harmer are very tough matchups for us. We really had to collapse on them down low and we did a much better job on the boards in the second half,” said Chateaugay Coach Mike Martin.
“We did a great job today finding Walker Martin when they were pressing and Walker made his free throws.”
M-W led 14-6 in the first quarter by storming the offensive boards with Morgan (8 points in quarter) and Harmer. The Bulldogs capitalized on foul trouble to Morgan in the second quarter generate a 12-3 run sparked by two 3’s by Martin and opened a 32-24 lead after the third quarter where Ty Beaudin connected for two 3s and Martin netted one.
Beaudin and Jake Johnson (5 steals) tallied eight and seven points to the win Brandon Leonard contributed three points, six rebounds and four assists.
Kaden Kingston went 8-8 from the foul line scoring eight points for M-W and grabbed four rebounds and four steals. Donnie Cardova, Luke LePage and Harmer (12 rebounds, 3 blocks) all finished with five points and Bailey added four with his team’s only 3-pointer.
“It was a tough loss for us but we get to play them again and we know what we have to,” said M-W Coach Aaron Jones.
“We will get it done.”
