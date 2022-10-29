POTSDAM - Two regular season champions from the far ends of the NAC will meet to decide the Section 10 Class D title after posting 1-0 semifinal round wins under the lights at the Potsdam Central turf field Friday night.

The first matchup saw top-seeded Chateaugay Central, which captured the East Division banner, earn a chance to defend its sectional crown by outlasting fourth-seeded Lisbon Central in overtime after the teams had played to a scoreless tie through regulation. Meanwhile in the nightcap, third-seeded Hammond Central, the NAC West Division champion, connected for the only goal late in the first half en route to knocking off second-seeded Colton-Pierrepont Central.

