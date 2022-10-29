POTSDAM - Two regular season champions from the far ends of the NAC will meet to decide the Section 10 Class D title after posting 1-0 semifinal round wins under the lights at the Potsdam Central turf field Friday night.
The first matchup saw top-seeded Chateaugay Central, which captured the East Division banner, earn a chance to defend its sectional crown by outlasting fourth-seeded Lisbon Central in overtime after the teams had played to a scoreless tie through regulation. Meanwhile in the nightcap, third-seeded Hammond Central, the NAC West Division champion, connected for the only goal late in the first half en route to knocking off second-seeded Colton-Pierrepont Central.
The Lady Bulldogs and Lady Red Devils will now get set to square off in the Class D final slated for Tuesday at 5 p.m. back at the Sandstoners turf field.
Chateaugay 1, Lisbon 0 (OT): In a rematch of last year’s sectional final that saw Chateaugay advance to the state tournament via penalty kicks, the Lady Bulldogs survived several close call through regulation before producing the game-winner just 90 seconds in the first 15-minute overtime.
Once again both teams played like champions with Lisbon outshooting the Bulldogs by a 10-3 margin and gaining a 5-1 edge in corner kicks in the first half. The Knights closed out the regulation in attack on a corner kick and got off two shots in the closing seconds.
“I thought we played a pretty even first half but in the second half, I don’t know if we got scared or what but we seemed to be back on heels,” said coach Jason LaPlante after his team maintained improved its undefeated record to 18-0.
“Kaelyn (Morgan), our goalie, made some big saves and our defense flooded in front of her on every loose ball.” “We knew that Lisbon was going to be a tough game for us.”
A pair of seniors combined to generate the only goal of the game. Olivia Cook gained control of the ball outside the right corner of the penalty area and curled toward the wing before crossing it to the far side of the box where it was trapped by classmate Kara Dumas then lofted into the top of the net from just inside the 18.
“Last year in the shootout, Kara’s goal was the difference and now she gets the game-winner in overtime. That’s two years in a row that she has stepped up to score big goals for us. She has ice water in her veins,” noted LaPlante.
Morgan, a junior, handled 10 shots working the crease for the shutout while senior Grace Smith posted two saves for the Lady Golden Knights, who finished at 10-4-2.
Hammond 1, C-P 0: The second semifinal of the night saw the Lady Red Devils (13-4-1) get the only goal they would need when senior Hailee Manning converted on a cornerkick sent from the left toward the near post by classmate Sadey Sprabary with 13:10 left in the first half.
Junior Landree Sprabary turned aside the seven shots she faced to earn the shutout while sophomore Kendall LaMora logged nine stops for the Lady Colts, who finished at 14-3-1.
Hammond reversed a 1-0 loss to the Colts in a nonleague game two weeks ago.
