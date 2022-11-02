POTSDAM — Two NAC East Champion Chateaugay teams celebrated a sweep of Section 10 Class D Soccer Championships on Tuesday at Potsdam High School.
The Lady Bulldogs rolled to 19-0 downing NAC West Division Champion Hammond 5-1 in the Girls Soccer finals. The Boys Soccer final was much different with Chateaugay stopping Heuvelton’s upset run to the finals 1-0.
GIRLS GAME
Senior Liv Cook scored the first two goals of the game and eighth grader Irelynn LaPlante delivered two goals and two assists as the Lady Bulldogs rode a high-powered offensive performance to a second straight (shared last year’s with Lisbon) Class D title.
But the Bulldogs also produced the biggest defensive play of the game which proved to be a hinge on the ultimate decision.
After the Bulldogs opened a 3-0 lead on a rebound goal by Aurora Gogolen from LaPlante 4:36 before the half the Red Devils answered. Sweeper Zoey Cunningham pressed forward and launched a long direct kick which led to a scramble in front of the net where Ava Howie set up Laurell Vinch for a short drive past Chateaugay keeper Kaitlin Morgan.
In an all-out offensive formation Hammond made a bid to stage a full fledged rally in the opening minutes of the second half but goaltender Kaelyn Morgan deflected a point blank redirection of a diagonal pass by Hailee Manning. Three minutes later LaPlante ran onto the ball after high bounce evaded a defender and scored on a quick break on the net. She also closed out the scoring netting a pass from Cook with 22:49 to play.
“It was a tough end to a great season,” said Hammond Coach Alyssa Crosby who led the Red Devils (13-5-1) to a the NAC West Division title.
“The Cook girl was very difficult to cover and their goalie made some big saves.”
Morgan finished with six saves in the game and Landree Kenyon made five quality stops for Hammond.
Liv Cook converted a break-away from LaPlante and Avery McDonald in the ninth minute of the game and controlled a pass from Angela Dwyer and turned on a shot into the net all in motion 11 minutes later.
“We did a lot of good things today offensively. After watching them play we felt that if we maintained good movement we could get some through balls,” said Chateaugay Coach Jason LaPlante.
“We ept our movement up all of the time and that was the key.”
The Chateaugay girls (19-0 overall) will play Section 7’s Chazy on Saturday in a state quarterfinal at a Section 7 location with the time to be announced.
BOYS SOCCER
Chateaugay 1 - Heuvelton 0: A shot in the dark literally carried fourth seeded Chateaugay past sixth seeded Heuvelton and into the light of a Section 10 Class D Championship and a trip to the state tournament in a game played in a heavy fog which partially obscured the action to the fans in the bleachers.
On the night when Heuvelton created threats off throw-ins, corner kicks and direct kicks, a direct kick by Chateaugay set up the only goal with 11:02 remaining in the game. Heuvelton netminder Nate Mashaw, who made a series of clutch saves in the game, left his line and went high in the air to swat the kick away from a crowd of players.
Brandon Leonard controlled the long rebound outside the penalty area and chipped the ball high over the crowd of players and into the net.
“I really didn’t the see the goal that well. I just got to the ball and kicked it and it went in. Basically that was it” said Leonard who also scored the overtime goal which advanced the Bulldogs past top seeded Lisbon in the semi-finals.
“It was just a great game to be part of. Both teams played so hard,” said Chateugay Coach Teddy Martin.
Chateaugay crafted a decided possession and an 11-4 shots on goal advantage but were limited to a few very clear shots on goal by Heuvelton’s defensive backfield of Drew Blevins, Trystan Biller, Jacob Ladouceur and Rhys Brossoit.
The defenders also delivered several long volleys upfield which created footraces between HCS strikers and Chateaugay sweeper Austin Bickford who teamed with goaltender Marc Beechard to prevent any open field break downs.
Heuvelton’s (11-6-1) best scoring chance came on a corner kick by Reid Doyle which reached the the head of a unmarked attacker but the header went just wide of the net early in the second half.
“Our guys just battled and and battled like we have done all year. We had some chances but just didn’t get the goal,” said Heuvelton Coach Bruce Durant Jr. who guided the Bulldogs into the sectional title game with six-game winning streak.
Mashaw finished with 10 saves in the game Marc Bechard handled seven shots for Chateaugay (14-5) which will travel to play Section 7 championship Chazy in a state quarterfinal Saturday with the time and site to be announced.
M-W ADVANCES
TO VBALL FINALS
The Section 10 Volleyball Championship matches were decided on Tuesday as Canton and Salmon River moved into the Class C Finals and Madrid-Waddington and Chateaugay advanced into the Class D title match.
Chateaugay which swept Tupper Lake Tuesday and Madrid-Waddington, which bested Clifton-Fine 3-1, will meet for the Class D title at 6 p.m. on Thursday at Massena High School.
Canton 3 - Potsdam 0: Ava Hoy scored 10 points and added eight kills to send the top-seeded Golden Bears to a 25-7, 25-11, 25-19 sweep of the No. 4 Sandstoners (0-17) in a Section 10 Class C semifinal in Canton.
Canton will meet No. 2 Salmon River in the championship game at 4 p.m. Thursday at Massena High School. OFA and Malone will play for the Class B crown at 8 p.m.
Olivia Sero also scored 10 points for Canton (15-2) while Katie Metcalf delivered seven points, six aces, four kills and two assists and Laurel Whittier added nine points and eight assists.
SR 3 - Gouverneur 0: Shelby Jock led the Shamrocks (13-3) with eight kills in a 25-11, 25-16, 25-10 sweep of the Wildcats (5-12) in a Class C semifinal in Fort Covington.
