STAR LAKE — Clifton-Fine Central School will dedicate its refurbished gymnasium at 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7, naming it after longtime coach and athletic coordinator Joseph Russo.
Russo coached soccer, football, baseball and wrestling for over 36 years at Clifton-Fine and served as athletic coordinator for 25 years. A member of the wrestling community for 50 years, he founded the Echo Mountain Takedown Club, which he helped with in retirement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.