OFA goalie Alex Worden was a study in discomfort on his home turf throughout the fourth quarter of Tuesday’s NAC Lacrosse game with Massena.
Until the final 16.5 seconds.
After the Blue Devils, who finished with a 32-17 advantage in shots on goal, methodically fashioned a 10-6 lead the Red Raiders sniped home five straight goals to take an 11-10 lead. Trysen Sunday scored three times, Dugan Tompson tallied two with the go-ahead goal with 4:54 to play and faceoff specialist Dan Murtaugh aided the rally winning some key restarts with OFA’s quick-draw standout Drew Costello. Costello answered by controlling a draw and converting a tying goal on the run with 3:55 to play.
Massena then took control and patiently stalked the OFA goal looking for the shot to regain the lead. They got a great look with 16.5 seconds to play but Worden (7 saves) made a sliding block, controlled the rebound and then broke out the crease and found Trent Lovely with a long pass. Lovely made a long run and found Chase Jacobs for a point blank shot for the game winning goal with 4.6 seconds to play.
“Alex Worden really came through with a great save when we needed him. Massena made a great comeback and their goalie (Owen Converse 16 saves) made some great saves when we had a chance to pull-away,” said OFA Coach Andrew Roddy after the Devils evened their record at 3-3.
“I always consider it a new start to the season when you come back from Spring Break. The guys were focused and played well today but it was a cardiac finish. It was a great battle between Drew Costello and their faceoff guy who is only a freshman. Drew has had a great season on the draws and got a lot of big draws today.”
Costello also scored four big goals with an assist to lead the Devil offense which also featured two goals and two assists from Jacobs and three goals and one assist from Tegan Frederick. Dylan Irvine also scored twice. Theodore Hewko logged a goal and assist with long runs out of the midfield. Duga Thompson anchored the Massena attack with six goals. Trysen Sunday produced another four goals and Kayden Jacobs added a singleton. Ben Rogers posted two assists and Ryan Letham managed a solo helper while Owen Converse turned aside 16 shots.
The other NAC game of the night saw Canton Central top Plattsburgh High 11-4.
